Who does Pierce Brosnan play in Netflix's The Out-Laws?

Pierce Brosnan is all set to play Parker's (Nina Dobrev) father in the upcoming Netflix film The Out-Laws. Set to release on July 7, 2023, the movie follows a couple and their in-laws on an adventurous journey involving a bank heist.

The Out-Laws is directed by Tyler Spindel and written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove. The movie is produced by Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, and Adam DeVine. Apart from Pierce Brosnan, the star-studded cast includes Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, and Ellen Barkin.

The official synopsis of The Out-Laws reads:

"A straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

Brosnan gained worldwide recognition when he stepped into the shoes of the fifth James Bond. He is also celebrated for his performances in Mamma Mia!, The Matador, GoldenEye, Mrs. Doubtfire, Mars Attacks!, and The Thomas Crown Affair.

Pierce Brosnan to play Billy McDermott (Nina Dobrev's father) in the upcoming action comedy film

Pierce Brosnan takes on the role of Billy McDermott, the father of Nina Dobrev's character (Parker), in the upcoming action comedy film. The story revolves around a straight-laced bank manager on the verge of marrying his true love. However, when his bank is unexpectedly robbed by the notorious Ghost Bandits during the week of his wedding, he suspects his future in-laws to be the infamous Out-Laws.

In the trailer, Pierce Brosnan's portrayal of Billy McDermott shines as he navigates thrilling and hilarious moments. From shoot-outs to a chaotic high-speed chase through a graveyard, the film showcases Brosnan's charisma and talent. With a nod to his iconic role as James Bond, Brosnan brings an added layer of excitement to the story.

Brosnan's irresistible charm and striking appearance become formidable assets in his role as a member of the notorious "Ghost Bandits" in The Out-Laws. His character exudes a captivating aura, making him a compelling and dangerous figure within the film's narrative. The film promises a mix of humor and excitement as the characters navigate through unexpected twists in their lives.

Everything to know about the new Netflix comedy film The Out-Laws

In The Out-Laws, Owen Browning, a young bank manager about to get married, finds himself in a shocking situation when the notorious "Ghost Bandits" target his bank during his wedding week. As suspicion falls on his future in-laws, Owen must unravel the truth behind the robbery. The film explores the thrilling twists and turns of this unexpected scenario.

When Parker is later abducted by adversaries of her parents, Owen joins forces with her family and embarks on an adrenaline-fueled mission to save her. The thrilling journey unfolds with action-packed sequences and gripping suspense as they work together to bring Parker back to safety.

In July 2021, Pierce Brosnan joined the cast of the film, alongside Adam Devine, under the direction of Tyler Spindel. The film also features Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, and Blake Anderson. Principal photography took place in Atlanta, Georgia, from October to December 2021, and the film will be 95 minutes long.

Watch The Out-Laws exclusively on Netflix on July 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes