The Out-Laws on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and more

The Out-Laws is a brand new crime comedy-drama movie that is all set to debut on July 7, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Ben Zazove and Evan Turner have served as writers for the upcoming movie, while Tyler Spindel has acted as the director. The movie has a total run-time of 1 hour and 35 minutes.

The Out-Laws revolves around a hard-working bank manager named Owen Browning, who finds himself in a tricky position after his would-be in-laws turn out to be a group of notorious criminals, infamously known as "Ghost Bandits". The official trailer for the movie was released by Netflix on June 5, 2023.

Since then, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness what the new comedy-drama movie will bring to the table. Without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about The Out-Laws, ahead of it's arrival on the popular streaming platform.

Netflix's new comedy-drama movie The Out-Laws stars Adam DeVine and Nina Dobrev

What to expect from the upcoming new Netflix movie?

Scheduled to be released on Netflix on July 7, 2023, the highly awaited comedy crime-drama movie has been produced by Adam Sandler, Adam DeVine, and Allen Covert. The Out-Laws will present the audience with a riveting storyline that will mainly focus on a young bank manager's dynamics with his would-be in-laws, who happen to be from a criminal gang involved in bank robberies.

The official brief synopsis for the upcoming movie, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the film below:

The official trailer and synopsis for the new movie give viewers interesting glimpses and hints regarding what they can expect from the upcoming movie. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the audience is in for a hilariously woven and thrilling ride as they will witness the main character Owen Browning getting involved in the criminal activities of his in-laws to save his beloved fiancé, Parker McDermott.

The Netflix movie will showcase Owen finding out about his in-laws' criminal history and activities and ultimately getting his own hands dirty to rescue Parker when an enemy party of the "Ghost Bandits" kidnap her for a huge amount of ransom money.

The trailer displays a series of striking car chases, fight sequences and quirky exchanges between the lead characters. Thus, without a shred of doubt, the movie will take viewers on an exciting journey.

Apart from actor Adam DeVine as Owen Browning and Nina Dobrev as Parker McDermott, the promising cast members for the upcoming movie include:

Ellen Barkin as Lily McDermott

Pierce Brosnan as Billy McDermott

Michael Rooker as Agent Oldham

Julie Hagerty as Margie Browning

Poorna Jagannathan as Rehan

Richard Kind as Neil Browning

Blake Anderson as Cousin RJ

Lil Rel Howery as Tyree

Mo Gallini as Boris

Laci Mosley as Marisol and

Lauren Lapkus as Phoebe King

Don't forget to watch The Out-Laws on Netflix on July 7, 2023.

