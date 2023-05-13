5 popular but older movies added to Netflix in May 2023

In its journey to solidify its place in the OTT world, Netflix has been acquiring many old classic movies that were evergreen hits with the audience. These movies will be anything from hard-hitting thrillers to nostalgic musical comedies. Many of the movies are classified as classics of their age.

From Léon: The Professional to Pitch Perfect, Netflix will have a variety of movies to go through in May. They will also provide a beautiful walk down memory lane for the viewers. These popular and older movies were added in May to attract attention to the already popular OTT mogul.

Girl, Interrupted and 4 other popular movies to enjoy in May that were recently added to Netflix

1) Léon: The Professional (1994)

One of the best masterful movies of the last decade, Léon: The Professional is a French English language film that is now on Netflix. This film also marks the debut of the talented actress Natalie Portman, who kills it (pun intended) in the role.

The story follows Leon, a professional assassin, as he takes in a 12-year-old girl named Mathilda after her family is killed. He then slowly starts to train the girl in his trade to make her fit for survival.

From music to well-developed characters to brilliantly choreographed action scenes, this movie has going down in history as a classic for many movie buffs. Apart from Natalie Portman’s power-packed performance at only 12 years old, other notable mentions include Jean Reno and Gary Oldman. The latter even opened up to Independent UK, saying that the movie is a perfect blend of American and European cinema.

“It has the qualities of a big, hard-punching, fast-moving American movie and yet it has an injection of European cinema which I think gives it a very unique look.”

2) Pitch Perfect (2012)

Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, and Skylar Laine ruled the hearts of teenagers with this flick, and it is now on Netflix for everyone to enjoy. The movie follows Beca, who joins the a cappella group reluctantly. However, though unintentionally, she brings a freshness to the group that was much needed. Now they plan to compete against a male a cappella group in a competition and take them on head to head.

Anna Kendrick is adorable in her role as Beca, with the campus comedy hitting every spot perfectly. Some of the soundtracks will always remain iconic in the audience’s hearts. Additionally, the movie was deemed by The Guardian one of the best musical comedies of its time, and now viewers can enjoy it on Netflix.

3) Girl, Interrupted (1999)

A star-studded movie including big names like Angelina Jolie, Winona Ryder, Elizabeth Moss, Jared Leto, and Brittany Murphy, this movie has been helmed high by many audience members and is now available on Netflix.

Girl, Interrupted follows Susanna who gets admitted to a psychiatric facility after her suicide attempt. In the facility, she meets many other troubled women who make a deep impression on her life.

The film has great powerful acting, and it is often consdiered Angelina Jolie’s best role after Changeling. Much like Plath’s Bell Jar, this movie gives a rare insight into the minds of these people who are going through issues regarding mental health. Ryder also served as an executive producer and perfectly portrays a volatile mind, making it one of her best performances so far. The movie is now on Netflix for everyone to enjoy.

4) Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Zack Snyder's classic zombie horror flick is now on Netflix. Dawn of the Dead follows an epidemic that causes people to turn into flesh-eating zombies. The survivors take temporary shelter in a local shopping mall. However, it is not only the danger looming outside, they also have to solve problems within to truly see the light of day.

It is a remake of the 1979 film of the same name by George Romero. The newer version is more slick and has a much better polish due to technical advancement and Snyder’s take on the story. It has great acting, and the screenplay is written by none other than James Gunn. As it happens, it is a true feast for gore fans and the fans of the survivalist genre.

5) Soft & Quiet (2022)

Soft & Quiet is an indie thriller that is now available on Netflix. The movie follows an elementary school teacher who organizes a mixer to bring together like-minded people. However, as a person from her past turns up, things get volatile and out of control.

The movie delves into pretty hard-hitting and uncomfortable topics like the KKK or the Neo-Nazis. Soft & Quiet is pretty brazen with the way it introduces topics like white supremism and racism. Moreover, it sets out to expose these people who always manage to hide behind a polite smile. The movie is now available on Netflix for everyone to stream.

All of these movies have been available on Netflix since May 1, 2023. Viewers can go ahead and enjoy these popular films and have a Netflix binge marathon on the weekends.

