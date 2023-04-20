5 actors who can play Sirius Black in Harry Potter series

Harry Potter has enjoyed unprecedented love and popularity from its audience over the years. It has received admiration and acclaim that can only be paralleled by Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings.

Recently, much to the joy of fans globally, Warner Bros. announced a Harry Potter reboot TV show that will span many years. So far, Warner Bros. has decided to set up an entirely new cast. The TV series has plans to follow the Harry Potter books much more closely than the movies. They plan to bring in young actors who will grow with the series in a realistic manner, much like the movies.

Although a large part of the fandom is excited about the news, much negativity has garnered online due to Rowling’s recent controversy with the LGBTQ community. Her comments led many to boycott the Harry Potter franchise.

However, many have grown up with Harry Potter books and films and have fond memories of them. With the announcement of the reboot, fans are speculating about who they can expect in their favorite roles.

Several fans have been speculating and fan-casting online about the role of Sirius Black, who acts as the guardian of Harry Potter.

Keanu Reeves and 4 other actors who can play the role of Sirius Black in the Harry Potter reboot

1) Ben Barnes

The British actor has been the focus of Harry Potter fan-casting ever since the news of the reboot became public. A Harry Potter fan art by an Instagram user, wolfstarstape, has gotten a lot of traction across social media.

It imagines Ben Barnes as Sirius Black and Andrew Garfield as Remus Lupin, and it is an instant hit with the audience.

Ben Barnes gained a lot of traction from his role as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia film series. He has featured in many TV series and movies like The Punisher, Shadow and Bone, Dorian Gray, Stardust, Killing Bono, etc.

2) Kit Harington

Kit Harington (Image via. WireImage)

Who can better play the role of Remus Lupin than an excellent actor who is also a big Harry Potter fan? During ACE Comic Con, Kit Harington confirmed his love for Harry Potter by saying he would love to play one of the marauders if there was ever a prequel.

Sirius was one of the original marauders, and Kit Harington would tailor-fit the role.

Kit Harrington rose to popularity with Game of Thrones, where he played the role of Jon Snow. He has featured in many acclaimed movies and TV shows like Eternals, Modern Love, Pompeii, How To Train Your Dragon, etc. He is reportedly set to appear in Marvel’s Blade in 2024.

His natural charisma and brooding persona that he has built on screen over the years would give him an edge while playing Sirius Black.

3) Keanu Reeves

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves (Image via. Getty Images)

Much like Ben Barnes, Keanu Reeves has seen a rising popularity in fan-casting since the news of the reboot broke in public. Keanu Reeves is an industry veteran at this point and has excellent acting skills. He has delivered one blockbuster after the other and is in no mood to stop any time soon.

Keanu Reeves’s tragic backstory made Mashable India dub him “the chosen one” in real life.

He was apparently abandoned by his father at the tender age of three and lived with many stepdads throughout his teenage years. He has also struggled with dyslexia, and his dream of becoming a hockey player got shattered due to an accident.

However, he rose from the ashes of his tragedy like a phoenix and has since then been engaged in many charities.

Some of his most famous works include The Matrix franchise, John Wick franchise, Constantine, Speed, Point Break, etc. Given a chance, he would perfectly assimilate into the role of Sirius Black in Harry Potter.

4) Michael Fassbender

Although many fan-casts see him as a Slytherin character, Michael Fassbender has the potential to be Sirius Black, a Gryffindor. Although unknowingly, Michael Fassbender has been the real-life Sirius Black to Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who played Harry Potter in the movies. According to Radcliffe-

“I developed it with James Watkins who directed The Woman In Black, and we call it the Fassbender test.”

Radcliffe added:

“If you’re ever being asked to do anything, you just ask yourself a question: ‘Would Michael Fassbender do it?’”

Michael Fassbender is a critically acclaimed actor who has done movies like Shame, Steve Jobs, X Men: First Class, 12 Years A Slave, Inglorious Bastards, etc.

If he is cast as Sirius Black in the Harry Potter reboot, he has the potential to portray the intricacies of the character more faithfully than any other actor.

5) Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Image via. AP)

Ever since the news broke that HBO is looking at people of color actors to play popular Harry Potter roles, fan casting has seen its height with Chiwetel Ejiofor. Jeff Sneider on the Hot Mic Podcast claimed that HBO is trying to be more inclusive with the reboot and is looking to cast people of color actors in lead roles.

Chiwetel Ejiofor has been given various accolades over the years that attest to his talents. His most famous works include 12 Years A Slave, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, 2012, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Infinite, etc.

He has been brilliant over the years, and if cast as Sirius Black in the reboot, he would truly live up to his potential.

Sirius Black's character is quite an emotional one for the audience. Although no one can replace Gary Oldman as Sirius Black in our hearts, the show must go on, and the old must make way for the new to take up the mantle.

Poll : 0 votes