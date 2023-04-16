Lord Voldemort: 5 actors who could play the main antagonist in Harry Potter series

Lord Voldemort, after the release of the Harry Potter movies, became one of the most popular villains of the modern age. Ralph Fiennes, who played the role of the Dark Lord in the movie series, nailed the role and made an unforgettable impression on fans, making it extremely tough for the new HBO Max series to rebuild the character from scratch.

Moreover, the character Lord Voldemort plays a vital role in defining the themes of the story. The narratives around bigotry, hatred, inner darkness, and greed are effectively communicated by the power-hungry Dark Lord who is dramatically defeated through love, unity, and friendship in the end. The nuances of such a complex character were woven into the narrative very smoothly.

With performances on HBO Max shows such as The White Lotus, Succession, and House of the Dragon setting the bar for acting higher every time new content is released on the platform, high hopes and expectations have been set for the new Harry Potter series. Although it is difficult to imagine anyone but Fiennes in the role so far, here is a list of actors who might be just as good as Lord Voldemort.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views on the subject.

Actors who could fit into Lord Voldemort's role with ease for the HBO Max series

1) Michael Madsen

Michael Madsen (Image via IMDB)

Michael Madsen's performance as Mr. Blonde in Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs established him as a fine actor when it came to playing antagonistic roles. He then went on to play the roles of cruel assassins, gangsters, and indifferent villains. His role in Hateful Eight was particularly acclaimed and he received appreciation for how invested his acting made the audience feel.

His experience playing outright evil characters makes him one of the finest choices when casting villains in any film. Considering that the role of Lord Voldemort would require heavy makeup and would almost hide the face, his expressive eyes could manage to do the job of creating a spiteful, power-hungry villain.

2) Christopher Lee

Christopher Lee (Image via IMDB)

Christopher Lee is no stranger to the fantasy genre. He has played important characters in some of the most popular fantasy tales, including The Lord of the Rings series and the Star Wars series. He played the role of Saruman in the former and stepped into the shoes of Count Dooku in the latter. Both roles demanded some dark layers that boasted characteristics of greed for power.

Lee also has a vast understanding of fantasy literature, the genre, and human behavior in general, making him suitable to play Lord Voldemort. His experience playing roles in gothic dramas by Tim Burton also makes it easy to imagine him as a rather eerie villain who would complement the narrative.

3) Sean Penn

Sean Penn (Image via IMDB)

Sean Penn is one of the most versatile actors seen in modern films. His effortless performances and the intensity of his roles make him one of the critics' favorites. Penn also won an Academy Award for his roles in the mystery films Mystic River and the biopic Milk. Both roles featured complex performances that gave his characters multiple dimensions and depth.

The ease that Penn showcases when taking on heavy roles makes him one of the best picks to play Lord Voldemort. The Dark Lord's burden and trauma, which leads him into an unimaginably dark space causing the wizarding world to fall apart, can be reflected through Penn's performances.

4) Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker (Image via IMDB)

Similar to what Ralph Fiennes did with Lord Voldemort's character, Heath Ledger also set extremely high standards for the Joker, and Phoenix played the role flawlessly in The Dark Knight. Joaquin Phoenix managed to retell the story of Joker through his nuanced and moving performance as a disturbed man trying to get by in a cruel world.

Phoenix's ability to redefine widely known characters and retell their stories makes him a promising choice to play Lord Voldemort in the HBO Max series. If the makers of the series intend to explore more of the villain's past and his character arc, as seen in the books, Joaquin Phoenix will undoubtedly do a fantastic job as Lord Voldemort.

5) Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender (Image via IMDB)

Michael Fassbender has played a wide range of characters throughout his career so far. Inglourious Basterds was one of his most popular films while his role in 12 Years A Slave brought him wide critical acclaim and appreciation.

His charm and wit would make for a very novel approach to the well-known villain. His expressive eyes would also complement his general performance and make Lord Voldemort a villain who is much easier to understand and yet extremely spiteful. Fassbender would be a very different Lord Voldemort compared to the one in the film series.

HBO Max has a positive reputation with regard to making television series and shows. Thus, when the Harry Potter series was announced, it caused a lot of anticipation among fans. Excitement is still high as the platform promised that production would begin soon, and fans can't wait to see what it has in store for them.

Poll : 0 votes