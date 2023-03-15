Quentin Tarantino has reportedly penned screenplay for rumored final film, The Movie Critic

Quentin Tarantino is reportedly prepping for his swansong directorial. According to an exclusive in The Hollywood Reporter, the film has been titled The Movie Critic. It may center around Pauline Kael, an iconic reviewer known for her acerbic and witty opinions about films.

Kael wrote for The New Yorker from 1968 to 1991 and was noted for her "witty, biting, highly opinionated, and sharply focused" reviews, which were usually contrary to what her contemporaries opined.

Reports state that Tarantino has huge respect and admiration for Kael, which makes her the frontrunner subject for his next and rumored final feature. As with all of his other films, he is also penning the script for this one.

According to the Hollywood Reporter article, Quentin Tarantino may take his film to the floor in the fall, which begins in September. If the shoot takes six months and post-production and other finishing touches take another 6-8 months, the film may be ready for release late next year or early 2025.

What will Quentin Tarantino’s 10th film deal with?

The cast, crew, production company, release date, and other specifics are not yet known because nothing has been officially verified.

The film, likely set in Los Angeles in the late 1970s, may be backed by Sony Pictures, the distributor for Quentin Tarantino's last directorial, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). This time around, Warner Bros. Pictures might also try their luck by backing The Movie Critic.

Additionally, The Movie Critic may chronicle Kael’s very short stint as a consultant to Paramount Pictures in 1979. The then 60-year-old joined the production giant after accepting an offer made by her friend, actor-filmmaker Warren Beatty.

So the protagonist might be a performer in her 60s, like Jodie Foster, who inspired a child actress character in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, or Quentin Tarantino's The Bride, Uma Thurman, who is 52.

If the report stands, this will be in line with the plan that the ace filmmaker has maintained over the years, which is to retire by 60 or to direct a finite number of films, in this case, 10.

For perspective: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was Quentin Tarantino's 9th movie (clubbing both the Kill Bill films and ignoring his unfinished film, My Best Friend's Birthday), and he will turn 60 on March 27 this year.

This apart, the Academy Award-winning helmer was to direct a TV series that was poised for an early 2023 release. However, there has been no update on this yet.

He has reportedly finished his novel, The Films of Rick Dalton, based on the titular fictional character and one of the leads in the film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the 2021 novelization. In the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio played Dalton.

