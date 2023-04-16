5 actors who can play Snape in Harry Potter series

Severus Snape is arguably the Harry Potter universe's most layered and complex character. His arc is one of the most intriguing yet gut-wrenchingly tragic. While Snape goes through some serious ups and downs throughout the story, he remains a pivotal character in all eight movies. His dark past and traumatic childhood make him a conflicted character too.

Alan Rickman portrayed the layered complexities of Severus Snape with utmost grace and perfection. It feels almost impossible to imagine anyone replacing him and playing the character with as much emotional depth.

This is undoubtedly the most difficult character to cast in HBO Max's latest Harry Potter series that has already set high expectations owing to the franchise's ever-growing fan base.

With HBO Max churning out shows like House of the Dragon, Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus, hopes from the Harry Potter series are extremely high. While fans are expecting a much more rooted and grim approach towards the story, anticipation around who will be cast in which role is at an all-time high.

Tim Roth and 4 other actors who would be great as Snape in the Harry Potter series

1) Adam Driver

Adam Driver is an obvious choice because of his popularity among Harry Potter fans as a potential Snape. Several fan art pieces feature Driver in the costume and hair of Severus Snape. His calm demeanor and ability to contain emotions in order to maintain subtlety and mystery in character make him ideal for the role of Snape.

When we learn the truth about Snape's burdens throughout his life in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, we see his grief and sadness in previous films that were otherwise hidden.

This was spectacularly pulled off by Alan Rickman. Adam Driver, too, has demonstrated his talent in the way he expresses contained grief in a number of films, making him an ideal choice for the role.

2) Tim Roth

Tim Roth, as it is widely known, was the one to be approached for the role of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films. However, the collaboration was not possible owing to a scheduling conflict.

Keeping this in mind, it really makes one wonder how different the portrayal of Snape would have been had Roth taken up the role.

Roth is one of the most well-known actors, capable of playing both antagonistic and positive roles. His versatility makes him promising when it comes to playing gray and complex roles like that of Severus Snape. The actor's charm is also likely to keep the audience connected to Snape through all the seemingly evil deeds he executes.

3) Louis Garrel

Given his charm, Louis Garrel is less likely to exhibit the spiteful nature of Severus Snape, as depicted in the first few parts of the Harry Potter books and movies. However, he is likely to make the character distinctly gray rather than singularly good or bad.

A sensitive portrayal of the character from the beginning may open up the possibility of exploring Snape's character even more thoroughly. In terms of looks, Garrel resembles the literary description of Snape and if the HBO show is looking to stay faithful to the visuals as described in the book, Louis Garrel would be quite a good choice.

4) Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson is another actor who has nailed a variety of characters from a range of genres in the past. He is one of the finest actors of his generation and boasts an adaptable body language that quickly turns him into the person he is playing.

Harrelson is likely to expose a more emotional, outward side of Snape. Although this is not what we saw in the movies, making the character slightly less rigid might be a good idea.

Another thing about Woody Harrelson is that his eyes are extremely expressive. He is capable of portraying a series of emotions through his expressions. For a character like Snape, who is less likely to express himself through words and actions, such an actor would be a great asset.

5) James Woods

James Woods is best known for his roles on stage and on screen, where he pulled off some extraordinarily intense performances when the scene demanded it. Although intense would be a small word to describe Snape's character, Woods is likely to bring about newer shades to the role.

Woods also has a certain resemblance to Alan Rickman in terms of expression, face structure, and previous experience, making him a familiar face in the role of Severus Snape. Fans of the movies are also more likely to accept him as Snape owing to his resemblance to Rickman's classic performance.

If HBO Max is really intending to dig deeper into the characters and tell a layered story, Severus Snape would be the most difficult character to pull off. Hopes, however, are high among fans of the Harry Potter books and movies.

