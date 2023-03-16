Adam Driver reveals he bought a pair of Jordans with his first paycheck

Oscar nominated actor Adam Driver recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his action thriller movie 65.

The actor answered a series of questions about his life before his stint in the movies. He revealed that he bought a pair of Jordans with his first big paycheck.

Opening up about the Jordans he bought, he said:

"Well, my first big paycheck was for Law & Order. We had money for shoes but it was never, you know, we couldn't afford to buy Jordans. So, when I got paid to be an actor, I got a pair of them. I don't know why, again -- well, I do know why, because I wanted a pair of Jordans that I could never have."

He further disclosed that the pair of Jordans he had bought were not Type 1's, Type 4's or Type 5's and that he had bought them solely because he had always wanted to have a pair.

Adam Driver further disclosed that he has not worn the shoes till date:

"I don't want to wear them, 'cause I don't want to mess them up. But I have to dust them off, because they're dusty."

He also shared behind-the-scenes memories from the film.

"I tried to make it more impossible than what it needed to be": Adam Driver on his transition from the military to acting

When host Jimmy Fallon asked Adam Driver about his initial days studying acting at Julliard, he disclosed how he would run to his classes during the summer all the way from Queens in New York.

Upon being asked why he ran such a long distance, he told the host how, at the time, he had recently gotten out of the military and needed to continue that intensity in his life.

Talking about the same, the Marriage Story actor said:

"Yeah, I did do that, I did it like during the summer. There was the 59th Street Bridge and I think I'd just come out of the military, so, I was trying to make everything that I was doing as difficult as what it was like being in the military. "

Adding humor to the anecdote, he commented:

"And acting school didn't seem like it fit the criteria, so I tried to make it more impossible than what it needed to be."

Adam Driver's son was the reason he said yes to 65

BMuz Reviews @BMuz_Reviews Just saw #65movie in theaters—I really enjoyed this film! Adam Driver delivers a stellar, physical performance in this sci-fi, thriller adventure. I was on the edge of my seat the entire way through. The story is also surprisingly sincere and tragic—definitely recommend this one! Just saw #65movie in theaters—I really enjoyed this film! Adam Driver delivers a stellar, physical performance in this sci-fi, thriller adventure. I was on the edge of my seat the entire way through. The story is also surprisingly sincere and tragic—definitely recommend this one! https://t.co/NuCwb02fJO

Speaking about his movie 65, Adam Driver clarified that it is not a time travel film but based on a pilot landing on earth accidentally 65 million years ago.

"It's a parallel universe that they're saying that existed 65 million years ago,and they find that they've crash landed on prehistoric Earth."

He joked about how dinosaurs and laser guns made him say yes to the film because his son likes dinosaurs too. Talking about other factors that made him say yes to the film, he told the host:

"It was in the middle of the first kind of wave of COVID. And so, I think as probably everybody made movies and tried to make a comparison between that and COVID. I mean, we were talking about dinosaurs every day with my son making something big that families could go see seemed good at the time. It was like a big movie. The scale was really massive."

He concluded:

"It was dinosaurs. No one asked me to play that before, and it seemed interesting. And that everyone in the family could see it was just --and that it was kind of a metaphor for everyone fighting this invisible enemy that they have no precedent for"

Adam Driver's 65 released worldwide on March 10, 2023.

