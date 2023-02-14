"An evil spinoff to Jurassic Park": Fans compare Adam Driver's 65 with Jurassic Park after Super Bowl trailer release

Among other trailers released during the Super Bowl, it seems that the one for Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' sci-fi film, 65, has caught the public eye.

Scheduled for release in March 2023, the new trailer gave fans a glimpse into the fictional world of the film. It featured Adam Driver as Commander Mills, fighting various creatures, including dinosaurs.

With the magnanimous presence of dinosaurs in pop culture, thanks to Steven Spielberg's historical Jurrasic Park and all its sequels and spinoffs, fans were quick to dissect this trailer and comment on its similarities to Jurrasic Park and Jurrasic World.

The upcoming sci-fi film will premiere on March 17, 2023, in theaters around the world.

Twitter abuzz with conversations about the trailer for 65

While 65's concept and setting are completely different from the popular Spielberg film, there is no denying that seeing humans fight dinosaurs always rings a bell and reminds viewers of the infamous incidents in Jurassic Park.

Although the upcoming Adam Driver film will be based around time and space travel, the trailer featured certain scenes that were largely reminiscent of previous films centered on dinosaurs.

Blake Gordon @blake_gordon17 As someone who loves Jurassic World and Dominion, I am glad to see we’re getting more dinosaur movies outside of Jurassic Park. Will #65movie be good? I don’t know. What I do know is that if it can succeed at the box office, there’s a chance that we’ll get more dinosaur movies. As someone who loves Jurassic World and Dominion, I am glad to see we’re getting more dinosaur movies outside of Jurassic Park. Will #65movie be good? I don’t know. What I do know is that if it can succeed at the box office, there’s a chance that we’ll get more dinosaur movies. https://t.co/D3OYMAOJuy

Tom Schrack @tschrack Never thought we'd have Jurassic Park in space with a time jump, but here we are -- and I'm here for it! #65movie Never thought we'd have Jurassic Park in space with a time jump, but here we are -- and I'm here for it! #65movie

Knight_Steve @knight_Steve_ Also something to mention about #65movie there is a spiny finned fish (or maybe reptile?) in the movie. Don't know what it is but probably gonna be your generic swamp monster fish. Also something to mention about #65movie there is a spiny finned fish (or maybe reptile?) in the movie. Don't know what it is but probably gonna be your generic swamp monster fish. https://t.co/ODUq6bgQEP

Ross🏒🎮🐧 @GeneralFirebat

#Pass Does the writer, producer, creator of #65movie not realize Jurassic Park is a thing? Or is this the prequel to Armageddon? Does the writer, producer, creator of #65movie not realize Jurassic Park is a thing? Or is this the prequel to Armageddon? #Pass

Comparisons with Jurassic Park aren't dragging the film's publicity down. Instead, it is keeping the film at the forefront of online discussion, which is a crucial part of any successful hit.

However, aside from the dinosaur franchise, the film also has other pop culture references thrown into the mix, key among them being Star Wars, which is arguably one of Adam Driver's most popular roles.

The sci-fi thriller has been in production for quite some time now. It follows a pilot who catastrophically crashes into a planet only to realize that it is Earth, but 65 million years ago.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he is stranded on Earth 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures (including dinosaurs) in an epic fight to survive."

Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film stars Adam Driver as pilot Mills. It also stars Ariana Greenblatt as Koa, Chloe Coleman in an unrevealed role, and Nika King as Alya.

Catch 65 in theatres on March 10, 2023, in the USA and March 17, 2023, worldwide.

