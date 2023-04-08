Harry Potter potions: 5 most powerful brews and their ingredients

The most recognizable symbol of the Harry Potter franchise, as well as general witches and wizards, is their cauldrons, in which they constantly brew potions. Hogwarts has a dedicated class regarding potions, and the fiercest teacher, Severus Snape, teaches that course.

Much like any spell, potions have been used throughout the movies to achieve many goals. Be it a love potion or the Polyjuice potion, they occupy a significant space in the development of the plot.

Let's dive into the article to read more about these magic potions!

Note: The potions are recommended to be made only under the supervision of your wizarding world professor.

Here are some of the Harry Potter potions and brews that are the most complex and equally powerful

1) Draught of Living Death

We first saw this brew being introduced in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. It is one of the most tricky potions to make. This is one of the reasons why Horace Slughorn, a professor of potions at Hogwarts at the time, promised to give the successful maker an elixir of luck- the Felix Felicis.

Made with wormwood, powdered root of asphodel, sloth brain, and sopophorous bean juice, to name a few ingredients, the audience is aware of how challenging the potion is to make, as this is presumably the only instance in which Hermione has failed a classroom project.

By the time she finished, she looked like the long-lost cousin of Albert Einstein. However, Harry succeeded with the help of an old book that belonged to a certain “Half-Blood Prince,” who later turned out to be Snape.

2) Felix Felicis

In the same movie Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, this potion is mentioned as the strongest potion of luck. This has the ability to bestow the drinker with extraordinary luck, ensuring success in any endeavor.

Professor Slughorn gives this potion to Harry as a reward for successfully brewing the Draught of Living Death, which is another potion that is extremely hard to make. However, it comes back to haunt him when Harry uses it to gather information about Tom Riddle, aka Voldemort.

The Felix Felicis potion aids Harry in obtaining Slughorn's memories, which later reveal the Horcruxes Voldemort used to divide his soul into, explaining why You-Know-Who is so difficult to kill.

The potion uses ingredients such as Ashwinder egg, squill bulb, murtlap tentacle, among others.

3) Polyjuice Potion

This potion is perhaps one of the most important and widely used in the Harry Potter universe. It first appeared in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, when Hermione brewed it for Ron, Harry, and herself to determine whether Draco was the true Slytherin heir.

The Polyjuice potion uses strands of people's hair and transforms a person into anyone they want. Apart from that, it uses ingredients like lacewing flies, leeches, knotgrass, and fluxweed. It's a complicated potion that took a month to make even for a skilled wizard like Hermione.

Additionally, later films feature the Polyjuice potion as well. For example, when we find out that a death eater was pretending to be Professor Mad-Eye Moody in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

4) Amortentia

One of the strongest love potions in the Harry Potter universe, this potion can make anyone fall madly in love with you. Although what the potion creates is a strong infatuation and not true love, it is still a powerful love potion.

The ingredients of this potion are not yet known to the muggles. However, it apparently smells like the scent you love the most. For example, Hermione found it smelling like ink and fresh parchment paper like the true nerd she is.

This potion would be quite controversial in the real world due to its nature. J. K. Rowling has revealed that Voldemort is unable to feel any love as his mother used this very potion to conceive him. Romilda Vane tried to bewitch Harry with this potion by lacing it over chocolates. However, Ron eventually ate them, so her efforts were for naught.

5) Skele-Gro

Although it might not taste the most pleasant, as we see Harry throwing up the entire thing a second after taking it, it is one of the most potent apothecary potions. It can restore bones that have broken or regrow them entirely. It's probably especially useful for Quidditch players, who frequently fall from high up in the sky from their brooms.

We see this potion used in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when the pompous fool Gilderoy Lockhart uses a wrong spell that makes Harry’s bones disappear. Madam Pomfrey then uses this potion to help Harry heal. Although it was quite a painful process, Harry was happy to have his bones back.

It uses ingredients like Chinese chomping cabbage, puffer-fish, and scarab beetles.

The potions and brews in Harry Potter came handy many times when Harry and his friends were facing challenges or in need of solutions. Every Potterhead probably has a list of their own potions they would like to brew someday. All-in-all, they quite added to the fun and overall feel of wizardry that J.K. Rowling was going for.

