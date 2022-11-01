Who is Nikki Butler? All about Tim Roth's wife and children as actor mourns death of son, Cormac

English actor Tim Roth and his wife Nikki Butler recently lost their son, Cormac, at the age of 25 to cancer.

The news came to the limelight after the 61-year-old Pulp Fiction actor issued an official statement revealing that Cormac passed away on October 16, 2022.

The official statement said:

"On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end."

Roth and Butler had never opened up about their child's battles before. However, in July 2022, Cormac revealed his disease and illness to his Instagram followers.

All you need to know about Tim Roth's wife and family

Tim Roth is married to Nikki Butler, a former fashion designer. Born and brought up in the United States, Butler moved to California after finishing high school to study and pursue a career in fashion.

After graduating from college, Nikki Butler interned with professional fashion designers before working independently. Her work was often influenced by the Victorian era styles and 19th century designs, which heavily consisted of lace and ruffles. She also tried her hands at graphic designing but eventually left her career behind to focus on her children.

Tim Roth and Nikki Butler tied the knot in 1993 after first crossing each other's paths at The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Together, they share two sons, Timothy Hunter Roth and the late Michael Cormac Roth.

Not much is known about Hunter, but the couple's second child, Cormac, was quite active on social media.

According to his Instagram, Cormac was a Los Angeles-based music producer/composer. His handle is full of videos of him playing guitar and composing tunes.

On July 14, the now-deceased composer took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself playing guitar alongside announcing his battle with the rare Choriocarcinoma cancer. He wrote in the caption:

"In November of 21 I was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer. Since then I've been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc."

In their statement announcing his death, Tim Roth and his family mentioned Cormac's passion for music and stated that he was "an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician." The statement further added:

"He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness. As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him."

Aside from Timothy Hunter and Cormac, Tim Roth is also a father to 38-year-old Jack Roth, whom he shares with producer Lori Baker. Like his father, he is also an actor, best known for appearing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

