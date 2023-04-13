Harry Potter series cast: 8 actors who could play the main characters

J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter is one of the most beloved fantasy franchises of all time. The success it has achieved with time can only be compared to big-league movies and TV shows like Lord of the Rings or the Game of Thrones. Harry Potter has enjoyed the love and admiration of fans spread across generations for a long time.

HBO Max recently confirmed the news of a Harry Potter reboot, which will comprise of a new show with a completely different cast. It is rumored to be the closest adaptation of the book series and is set to span over 10 years.

A poster of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II (Image via WB)

Fans worldwide are excited to see their favorite franchise return again and take the screens by storm. However, with that in mind, there are also speculations about who might play the main cast. The original ensemble was nothing short of perfect, but with the new comes the promise of fresh talent and new direction.

Adam Driver, Christian Bale, and 6 other actors who can play the main Harry Potter characters

1) Asa Butterfield as Harry Potter

The actor has taken Hollywood by storm with his performance in Netflix’s Sex Education. However, Butterfield has been acting for quite some time and has around 50 award nominations to his name already, including Critics' Choice Movie Awards, National Film Awards, Saturn Awards, and many more.

His filmography includes big names like Hugo, The Boy in the Stripped Pyjamas, Ender’s Game, Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, etc. Apart from that, fans have been imagining him as Harry Potter ever since his childhood. If one searches up on the internet, they will find multiple fan posters of him as Harry Potter.

Thus, with regard to acting prowess and fandoms, he is probably the best choice for Harry Potter at the moment.

2) Anya Taylor-Joy as Hermione Granger

Anya Taylor-Joy can be called the darling of critics with the amount of success and brilliance she has showcased on screen. At the age of just 26, she has done critical roles in movies and TV shows such as The Queen’s Gambit, The Menu, The Witch, Split, Emma, Glass, and Amsterdam, among others.

Her fierce talent, followed by her razor-sharp facial features and wit, makes her the ideal candidate for the role of Hermione in Harry Potter. Moreover, she is a fan of the franchise. In many interviews, she said that watching movies like Harry Potter helped her learn English. She used to plug these movies every Friday and go on a marathon binge.

Keeping in mind her knowledge of the franchise already and her many talents, she would be perfect as Hermione Granger from Harry Potter.

3) Hunter Doohan as Ron Weasley

Many might remember Hunter Doohan from the recent Tim Burton TV show Wednesday. Although he recently started getting traction among the netizens, he has been acting for a long time and has done a pretty good job so far.

Doohan has done movies and TV shows like Your Honor, Sound Wave, Truth Be Told, and Where We Disappear. He has spent years doing odd jobs around acting and showbiz and honing his craft. Needless to say, he is preparing to be one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, and it would be a great choice to cast him as the redhead Ron in Harry Potter.

4) Timothée Chalamet as Draco Malfoy

Malfoy in the Harry Potter universe was originally played by Tom Felton, who brought not only his acting but also charisma to the role. As such, to potray Malfoy's complex character, Timothée Chalamet is an ideal choice.

The actor has repeatedly proven his acting prowess to be far more than his looks. Fans saw him establish himself as a serious actor in many movies, including Bones and All, Dune, Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Little Women, etc. He is also set to play the iconic role of Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in the upcoming film Wonka.

At just 27 years of age, he has managed to get nominations for major awards like Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics' Choice Movie Awards, and much more. Hence, Chalamet would be great as the sly Slytherin Malfoy from Harry Potter if he ever gets the chance to portray the role on-screen.

5) Ian McKellen as Albus Dumbledore

Sir Ian McKellen has portrayed the role of Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies. The roles of Dumbledore and Gandalf are so similar that they almost look like mirror images at certain junctures. Fans have been going at it for a long time to understand if J.K. Rowling took inspiration from Tolkien for the Harry Potter character.

McKellen is probably the only one who can get close to the popularity of Richard Harris, who had an untimely death during the filming of the Harry Potter franchise. The actor has become Hollywood’s go-to guy for playing sharp characters who act as guardians and provide guidance. He has done movies such as X-Men, The Hobbit franchise, Beauty and the Beast, Macbeth, and many more throughout his career. Therefore, it would be a no-brainer to cast him as Dumbledore from Harry Potter.

6) Adam Driver as Severus Snape

Since the news of the reboot, the internet has been buzzing with fans requesting Adam Driver as Snape. The prestigious Julliard alumnus has all the features that one could possibly want out of a new version of Severus Snape.

His facial features, along with long hair, closely resemble the late Alan Rickman. This, followed by his acting talents shown in multiple films such as A Marriage Story, Patterson, House of Gucci, Star Wars franchise, and 65, will make him invincible as Snape.

He has had multiple award nominations, including the Academy Awards, Golden Globe, and British Academy Film Awards, as well as the Tony Awards, Actors Guild Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards. It would be a fool’s choice to miss the opportunity to cast him as Snape.

7) Christian Bale as Voldemort

Christian Bale is one of the most seasoned method actors on this list. For his roles, he goes into serious physical alterations followed by a mental exercise to get himself into the skin of the character. The actor, at the age of 49, has managed to earn the respect of critics as well as the audience.

His performances have been acknowledged by many accolades that came in the form of one Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. He has done iconic movies like The Machinist, Thor: Love and Thunder, American Psycho, Batman. As such, he would probably be the only one who can do justice to the role that Voldemort requires, other than Ralph Fiennes.

8) Ricky Gervais as Hagrid

For the character of Hagrid, the audience will want someone who can be goofy as well as serious when the time comes. Ricky Gervais is the perfect man for that.

Climbing to massive heights through his roles in movies and TV shows like The Office, After Life, The Invention of Lying, and The Ricky Gervais Show, he has the gravitas and the potential to assimilate perfectly as Hagrid into the Harry Potter universe. This comedic genius, with seven BAFTA Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, five British Comedy Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards, would be a perfect fit as the lovable giant Hagrid.

Although there is no information about the Harry Potter reboot release days, fans can enjoy the past movies on HBO Max and Peacock. These movies, including the TV show and other spin-offs that are yet to come, have the audience stoked. As such, fans hope this franchise will live in the hearts for a long time.

