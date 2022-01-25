Michael Madsen kids: All about his family as son Hudson dies at 26

The 26-year-old son of actor Michael Madsen has died in a suspected suicide in Hawaii, The Sun reported on Monday, January 24.

According to the outlet, the death of Quentin Tarantino's godson, Hudson Madsen, was caused by an 'apparent self-inflicted gunshot.' A spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu reported:

"'I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu."

Although the timing of the mishap is unknown, a source told the portal that Hudson's mother, DeAnna Madsen, 61, traveled to Hawaii to 'deal with the tragedy.' A relative close to the family told The Blast:

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him."

Everything about the family of Michael Madsen

Michael Madsen with his wife and five children (Image via WireImage)

Michael Madsen, 64, is an - actor, producer, director, writer, poet and photographer - all in one person. Following the birth of his first child Christian in 1990, he married Georganne LaPiere, the half-sister of the singer Cher, in 1991. He was yet to get his big break in the entertainment industry back then. The former couple called it quits in 1995, shortly after they welcomed their second son, Max, in 1994.

In 1996, Michael Madsen married actress DeAnna Morgan, the ex-wife of guitarist and singer-songwriter Brian Setzer, with whom she shared a child named Cody. In 1995, DeAnna gave Madsen's third child, Hudson Lee. Later on, the couple welcomed two more sons, namely Calvin (born in 1997) and Luke Ray (born in 2005).

Although much information is not available about Michael's children, some basic details about Hudson were found through his and his wife's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Hudson, who is survived by his wife Carlie, met her in 2017 and married her in 2018. The couple had an official wedding in June 2019. According to their Facebook profiles, the pair have lived in Wahiawa, Hawaii, since August 2019, shortly after Hudson served his time in the U.S. Army and reportedly spent time in Afghanistan.

Hudson is also survived by Michael and DeAnna, two brothers Calvin and Luke Ray, and three stepbrothers Christian, Max and Cody.

