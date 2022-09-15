How did Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland meet? Relationship explored as couple split after 2 years of marriage

American actress Brittany Snow has announced a "mutual" separation from her husband, Tyler Stanaland.

On September 14, 2022, the 36-year-old star took to her Instagram to share a monochrome picture of the duo alongside a lengthy note announcing the news:

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."

Snow concluded the post by asking for privacy on the matter.

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland tied the knot in 2020 and have since kept lowkey about their private lives.

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland were in the same group of friends

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland were in the common friends' group, making it easier for the couple to interact with each other. However, the duo had already been eyeing one another before they started dating.

While talking to People Magazine, the Pacifier star revealed that in 2018 Tyler was the one who initiated the conversation between the two on social media.

“We had a bunch of friends in common, and he actually reached out to me on Instagram with a really lame pickup line."

The duo went on a date where they had Mexican food and started seeing each other. Tyler also shared an insight into their first date while talking to the publication.

"We got tacos after years of being infatuated with one another and forgot how to speak entirely. There was a certain amount of tequila consumed, and then we just started talking a lot. Then we fell in love and nothing's really changed, we're still eating tacos and margaritas together."

Anthony Dominic @alloveranthony Brittany Snow and #SellingOC star Tyler Stanaland have split and I’m told a lot has to do with his show. Brittany didn’t know Tyler was doing the show and once he did tell her he mentioned some episodes will look bad. Brittany was shocked by what she saw and is devastated. Brittany Snow and #SellingOC star Tyler Stanaland have split and I’m told a lot has to do with his show. Brittany didn’t know Tyler was doing the show and once he did tell her he mentioned some episodes will look bad. Brittany was shocked by what she saw and is devastated. https://t.co/75VzPDFZxl

Brittany also revealed how her friends used to talk about Tyler a lot and said, "That is the best looking man ever." She further added,

"I always knew of him and was like, 'I'll never meet him.' My girlfriends and I had an inside joke where my one best friend referred to him as my 'dream boyfriend who lives in Orange County,' but I was never gonna meet him. And then one day I realized he was following me on Instagram. I got really excited."

After dating for some time, the duo privately got engaged in February 2019 but kept things under wraps until Brittany Snow announced the news a couple of weeks later via a now-deleted Instagram post.

In February 2020, the pair threw a joint bachelor party, as per Us Weekly. Talking to the outlet, Tyler said:

“The guys and girls will do separate things one night, and then we’re going to meet up for a joint day of fun. I just want to celebrate with my best friend.”

A month later, they tied the knot at Malibu's Cielo Farms. While talking to The Knot, Brittany said that the couple got a "tent insurance" which worked out for them since it rained up until the ceremony began.

However, soon after, things started crumbling down between the two after Tyler, the surfer-turned-realtor, started appearing on Netflix's Selling Sunset.

While talking to Page Six, an insider revealed:

"Everyone who knows Tyler and Brittany Snow knows she wasn’t comfortable with the show. That’s why he did his best to keep his marriage and the show separate, but it only backfired."

Maurizio Glovia @MaurizioGlovia Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland Announce 'Difficult Decision' to Separate After 2 Years of Marriage Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland Announce 'Difficult Decision' to Separate After 2 Years of Marriage https://t.co/tVdDtnvbQS

Another insider said:

“The show basically destroyed their marriage. Brittany was not happy with what she saw.”

While talking on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Tyler revealed that he wanted to keep Brittany Snow off the show to keep certain parts of his life private.

Tyler also happened to be a ladies' favorite on the show, where his fellow colleagues would try to flirt and kiss him on-and-off camera while shooting the reality series.

