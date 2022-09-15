“This decision was made with love”: Selling The OC’s Tyler Stanaland announces separation from wife Brittany Snow

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow announced their separation via Instagram on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The news follows hot on the heels of Tyler admitting that his co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him on multiple occasions. The back-and-forth accusations and denials went on for some time.

Throughout the drama, Tyler never mentioned any trouble with his wife. On the contrary, he stated that the kissing controversy didn’t bother Brittany Snow and added that fans might see her on Selling The OC in the future.

However, on Wednesday, the couple announced the news of their split via an Instagram post. The opening lines of the post read:

"After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.”

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow were married for two years

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland met through mutual friends in 2018 and got engaged in 2019, followed by a romantic wedding in Malibu in 2020. The Pitch Perfect actress shared pictures from her wedding on her Instagram handle on July 9, 2020.

She captioned the post by saying:

“I got to marry my favorite person. The whole world shut down a few days later & we were stunned at the timing. We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history."

She continued:

"Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong that day... but it was absolutely and impossibly perfect. I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I’d rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane. I love you."

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Brittany Snow announced her separation from her husband with an Instagram post of an image of the two on a metro, looking at Tyler’s phone. The same picture was also used by Tyler for his post about their split.

It further mentioned that the two wanted to take some time away from each other to explore their individual identities. It added that although they are separated, they will continue to privatize their friendship, especially for their pup Charlie.

The post's last line read:

“We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

About the Selling the OC controversy: What did Brittany Snow's husband say?

In Episode 5 of Selling The OC Season 1, the real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group in Orange County were seen discussing Kayla trying to kiss Tyler. The latter confessed that she attempted to get close to him on multiple occasions.

In an interview, Tyler stated:

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.”

However, Kayla later denied all the claims made by Tyler.

She mentioned that she was drunk and claimed that he was also flirting back. She said:

“When there's too much alcohol, I do get very overly social and loving and stuff like that. I’m just being funny and I’m being extra-friendly. I am not a home-wrecker...”

Kayla further clarified that she would appreciate clearing the air with Tyler’s wife Brittany Snow as well. At the time of writing this article, the latter had not publicly responded to Kayla.

Fans were still trying to digest information about the kiss when Tyler dropped another bomb on Wednesday and announced that he was separating from his wife of two years.

Netflix's Selling the OC is a spin-off of their popular show Selling Sunset. The series chronicles the lives of 11 real estate agents as they try to balance their personal and professional lives.

All episodes of Selling the OC are available for streaming on Netflix.

