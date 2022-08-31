“I am not a home-wrecker”: Selling The OC’s Kayla Cardona responds to accusations of trying to kiss Tyler Stanaland

Last month, Netflix released a new series, Selling The OC, which is a spin-off to Selling Sunset. In episode 5, viewers saw the office dynamics change after the agents of The Oppenheim Group (Orange County) found out that Kayla Cardona tried to kiss Tyler Stanaland.

The group went to a party off-camera, where everyone got drunk. At the time, Kayla tried to get intimate with Tyler, but the latter confessed that he stopped it from happening. To note, Tyler is married to Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow.

Kayla was called out by Polly Brindle and Alex Hall for her behavior on the show. The Selling The OC star recently commented on the accusations by stating that she’s not a “home-wrecker.”

Kayla denied the alleged kiss accusations

On Selling The OC, Tyler admitted that Kayla tried to kiss him, and Polly added that she made the attempt “twice.” Austin Victoria further revealed what Kayla told Tyler about them getting intimate:

“No one has to know.”

Responding to the claims, in an attempt to set the record straight, Kayla denied the accusations in an interview with Netflix Tudum. She clarified:

“[What] I would love for my fans to know about the incident is that nothing has ever happened or even come close to it. One thing leads to another [when drunk] and we all get very flirtatious with each other. And me being a single woman for a very long time, I felt some sort of reciprocation from Tyler flirting back.”

Explaining her “no one has to know” comment, she said:

“When there's too much alcohol, I do get very overly social and loving and stuff like that. I’m just being funny and I’m being extra-friendly. I am not a home-wrecker and I am not a husband f**ker.”

Kayla felt that Alex and Polly were blaming her for the alleged kissing incident because they felt guilty. She told Netflix Tudum that she hasn’t done half of the things that her colleagues have done. Furthermore, Kayla also mentioned that she would love to have a conversation with Tyler’s wife Brittany if the supposed incident has bothered her.

Towards the end of Selling The OC season 1, the cast members singled out Kayla for her actions. However, things seemed to be fine between her and Tyler, who eventually came to her defense when the co-stars verbally attacked her.

What did Selling The OC's Tyler say about the kiss incident?

On the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Tyler mentioned that Kayla did try to kiss him. He said:

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.”

While Tyler and Kayla are ready to move past the entire incident, Selling The OC’s Alex Hall has something else to say about the situation. In an interview, Alex stated that she found the entire situation “unsettling,” which has “put a huge rift in our work relationship.”

Viewers can watch the drama brew among the co-stars on Netflix, where all ten episodes of Selling the OC season 1 are available. The cast members of the new show include Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Gio Helou, Kayla, Alexandra Jarvis, Austin Victoria, Alexandra Rose, Brandi Marshall, Lauren Brito, Tyler, Polly Brindle, and Sean Palmieri.

