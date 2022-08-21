Selling the OC: Who is agent Brandi Marshall?

Selling the OC is set to premiere on Netflix with a year's worth of drama with its first season. The show is scheduled to air on August 24, at 3 am ET, and will drop all episodes at the same time. The Selling Sunset spin-off is the second in its franchise, the first being, Selling Tampa, which aired in 2021.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?"

The cast of the new show will consist of 11 members, with Brandi Marshall being one of them. Marshall, who is a former Public Relations exectutive, is known in the real estate industry as “the great communicator.” Alongside possessing excellent interpersonal skills, she is also known to be a patient and sharp negotiator who gets what her clients want.

Others who are joining the Oppenheim Group’s latest endeavor and series include Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland.

Meet the "great communicator" Brandi Marshall as she gets ready to star in Selling the OC

Real estate agent Brandi Marshall is set to star in Netflix’s Selling the OC, a spin-off of the Selling Sunset franchise. The agent has over a decade’s worth of experience up her sleeve and is known for her ability to negotiate and be patient when it comes to dealing with clients. She has worked with several consultants such as The Oppenheim Group, IRBY Real Estate Group, and Active Reality and was formerly a publicist at AM PR Group.

The reality TV broker believes in giving back and is involved in a lot of charity work. She is an avid contributor to the ALS Foundation and often helps raise funds for Autism research and care.

The Selling the OC star is married to retired basketball expert Sean Marshall and the couple have two children together. According to her bio on The Oppenheim Group’s website, Brandi’s family “is at the center of her life.” The realtor also enjoys being a Girl Scout mom for her kids, who often make an appearance on her Instagram feed.

Her Instagram stands at 4,417 in terms of follower count, and she often posts about her work, family, lavish lifestyle, and vacations. Currently, the two pinned posts on her feed are about Selling the OC.

In the trailer of the show, she said:

"Don’t get me started on the commission on this house. It’s about $3 million.”

Marshall's appearance in the trailer makes her seem focused, unwavering, and determined. While the show in general seems to bring a lot of office politics and drama to the screen, she seems to be the voice of reason. This was all the more evident in another promo of the show, where Marshall is seen making an observation about life and work. The real estate agent noted that the thing about tables is that, they always turn.

Selling the OC will bring its viewers drama, professional jealousy, parties, and a lot of fights. The season drops on August 24, at 3 am ET, only on Netflix.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das