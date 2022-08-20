What time will Selling the OC Season 1 premiere on Netflix? Release date, 11 realtors and more details explored

This month, Netflix is set to launch a new real estate show, Selling the OC. The unscripted series is an addition to the Selling Sunset franchise, which revolves around the Oppenheim Group and its realtors.

Brett and Jason Oppenheim have extended their business to Orange County, California, which will be the center of the new real estate reality TV show on August 24 at 3.00 AM ET on Netflix. The official synopsis of Season 1 reads:

“The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves.”

The show was created by the production team behind Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa. Only time will tell whether the upcoming series will charm viewers like its predecessors.

Selling the OC Season 1 will include celebrity appearances

In the US, Selling the OC Season 1 will air on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. For those who follow Pacific Standard Time (PST/PT), the series will release all its episodes on Netflix at 12.00 AM on August 24. For UK viewers, the time is 8.00 AM BST.

Netflix will upload all eight episodes at once. To watch the show, viewers will have to subscribe to the streamer.

The cast of Selling the OC includes 11 real estate agents/realtors and a few celebrity appearances.

While the celebrities' names are not out yet, the cast members are Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Bio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland.

According to the trailer, Brett and Jason Oppenheim will also appear in some episodes. In an interview with PEOPLE, Jason Oppenheim praised the cast of Selling the OC.

He said:

“I think they've done a better job than several of us on Selling Sunset at just being themselves, not being guarded and trusting in the process. I think they're doing a better job than I did.”

Adding to the same, his twin brother Brett Oppenheim said:

“They had the confidence of seeing that if you're yourself, you're going to come across as yourself for the most part. That allowed them to be more comfortable, which also led to arguably a better season one than we had. They came out of the gate more comfortable and stronger.”

More details on the Selling Sunset franchise

The trailer of Selling the OC gave a glimpse of what to expect. This time, the franchise has taken the drama up a notch. Unlike Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa, the new show also features male cast members set to bring entertainment and drama to the franchise's fans.

Going by the trailer, viewers can expect romance, heartbreak, secrets, and million-dollar mansions/apartments.

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset has also been renewed for Seasons 6 and 7. While Christine Quinn and Maya Vander have quit the show, two newbies (Are Tiesi and Nicole Young) have entered the Los Angeles office.

The members who will return include Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Mousa, Romain Bonnet, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Vanessa Villela, and Emma Hernan. The release date for Selling Sunset Season 6 has not yet been revealed.

