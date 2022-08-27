Who is Tyler Stanaland from Selling the OC? Brittany Snow’s husband claims co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him

Netflix released Selling the OC, a spin-off to the streaming platform's popular real estate show Selling Sunset, on August 24. It featured a group of realtors working for The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County branch.

One of the real estate agents was Tyler Stanaland, who recently made headlines after revealing that his co-star/colleague Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him. He clarified that she was drunk and the incident didn’t happen while filming the show.

For those unaware, Tyler is the husband of Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow, who is also popularly known for her work in films like 90 Minutes and Hairspray.

Tyler recalls the moment Kayla tried to kiss him

Tyler Stanaland opened up about the kissing incident with Kayla Cardona on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, which was released on August 24. He explained that nothing happened between them because he didn’t allow Kayla to kiss him.

Tyler recalled:

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.”

He continued:

“But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married.”

While Tyler admitted to moving on from the incident, Selling the OC fans have a lot to say about the drama. One of the episodes showed Polly and Alex being furious at Kayla for trying to cross the line. Viewers felt that the two women were trying to make the incident about them.

Take a look at their fans' reactions:

Jessssaa ♡ @invsblemonster MA’AM. #sellingTheOc not Polly trying to make Kayla trying to kiss Tyler about HER.MA’AM. #sellingTheOc not Polly trying to make Kayla trying to kiss Tyler about HER. 😂 MA’AM.

Angelica M @AngieDaCoolNerd

Polly who is NOT Tyler’s wife in any capacity:

#SellingTheOC *Drunk Kayla attempts to kiss Tyler*Polly who is NOT Tyler’s wife in any capacity: *Drunk Kayla attempts to kiss Tyler*Polly who is NOT Tyler’s wife in any capacity:#SellingTheOC https://t.co/8GbA114t6E

uncle johnny’s fashion assistant @aquariusxavenue so which one is it? kayla tried to kiss Tyler/kayla has a pattern of making the married men uncomfortable/both? if they’re saying she’s known to do this..why is this the first time it’s being addressed like it’s a shock? this stupid little hgtv netlfix show I swear #SellingTheOC so which one is it? kayla tried to kiss Tyler/kayla has a pattern of making the married men uncomfortable/both? if they’re saying she’s known to do this..why is this the first time it’s being addressed like it’s a shock? this stupid little hgtv netlfix show I swear #SellingTheOC

Sharaya Lynice♥ @ms_rayaboo Kayla had a point on the beach Alex was all on his nose that wasn't okay either 🤷🏾‍♀️ but they just glossed over that 🥴

#SellingTheOC Alex secretly wanted to kiss Tyler that's why she holding on to it..talking about "sit next to me"Kayla had a point on the beach Alex was all on his nose that wasn't okay either 🤷🏾‍♀️ but they just glossed over that 🥴 Alex secretly wanted to kiss Tyler that's why she holding on to it..talking about "sit next to me" 😂 Kayla had a point on the beach Alex was all on his nose that wasn't okay either 🤷🏾‍♀️ but they just glossed over that 🥴#SellingTheOC

Janine💫 @MissChocoSugar So they say Kayla tried to kiss Tyler. Video or it did not happen 🙄 #SellingTheOC So they say Kayla tried to kiss Tyler. Video or it did not happen 🙄 #SellingTheOC

Tara @TaraNotTahra “Kayla tried to kiss Tyler, which is so inappropriate and disrespectful to him, his marriage AND his wife. but I wanna talk about the real victim - me” #SellingTheOC “Kayla tried to kiss Tyler, which is so inappropriate and disrespectful to him, his marriage AND his wife. but I wanna talk about the real victim - me” #SellingTheOC https://t.co/w4rerlSmF0

💚🤍❤️ @imaaanox Alex has some nerve being pissed at Kayla for trying to kiss Tyler. Girl were you not all over this man at the beach too 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #SellingTheOC Alex has some nerve being pissed at Kayla for trying to kiss Tyler. Girl were you not all over this man at the beach too 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #SellingTheOC

Queendom @QueenBandit

#SellingTheOC How is Kayla mad because Polly discussed something she did in front of others? She shouldn't have tried to kiss on a married man! Also, did Tyler tell his wife about this? How is Kayla mad because Polly discussed something she did in front of others? She shouldn't have tried to kiss on a married man! Also, did Tyler tell his wife about this?#SellingTheOC

Kayla Cardona has not yet commented publicly on the kiss incident.

More about Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland

Tyler Stanaland is a fifth-generation real estate agent, and his family has been living in Laguna Beach for decades. Although he got his sales license at the age of 18, he didn’t pursue his career in real estate right away.

Tyler became a professional surfer and traveled around the world before shifting to real estate. Since then, he has been at the top of his game. He is currently an agent for Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s real estate firm in Orange County.

Tyler is married to actress Brittany Snow, whom he met in 2018 through mutual friends. The lovebirds got engaged the following year and tied the knot in 2020 in Malibu.

Speaking about his wife on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Tyler said:

“I don't know about the future. But in this specific season, you won't see my house, you won't see my wife [on Selling the OC]."

He added:

"As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private. And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey.”

Tyler is one of the cast members of Selling the OC Season 1. The rest of the cast includes Jason, Brett, Kayla, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, and Sean Palmieri.

Netflix is currently streaming all 10 episodes of Selling the OC.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee