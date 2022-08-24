Selling the OC Season 1 Episode 3: Alex confronts Gio after he calls her out for "snubbing" his wife

Netflix released eight bingeworthy episodes of Selling the OC on August 24, 2022 at 3 am ET. The show is an addition to the already established Selling Sunset franchise and documents the personal and professional relationships of real estate agents who are a part of the Oppenheim Group.

Twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim have expanded their business to Orange County, California, which is where the reality series takes place. Cast members include Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland.

While showing different houses as part of their listings, the cast also engaged in some much-needed drama that made the series even more interesting. Since the premiere, Alex and Gio weren't on the greatest terms, and after the former ignored Gio's wife Tiffany at the office launch party, Gio confronted Alex about the same, which led to a blowout in Episode 3.

Check out what transpired between the two cast members.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from the show

Selling the OC stars Gio and Alex get into an argument

At the Oppenheim Group's office launch party in Orange County, California, a multitude of guests, including real estate agents, developers, builders, and more, were in attendance along with family and friends. Gio was present with his wife Tiffany, and when they went to greet Alex, she apparently ignored Tiffany.

Although Selling the OC never showed an interaction between Tiffany and Gio where the former was upset, Gio raised the issue with Alex and revealed that Tiffany felt "snubbed." However, Alex was taken aback as she denied behaving that way with Gio's wife.

Gio didn't let that go as his wife had pointed it out to him. He said:

"Tiffany's not one to exaggerate. So for her to mention it to me, she felt something. Something was real to her."

When Alex confessed that she wanted to talk it out, Gio revealed that his wife had shared the matter with him "in confidence," and he didn't feel comfortable about Alex bringing it up with his wife. In a confessional, Alex revealed that it might have happened by mistake and that she didn't mean to "snub" her.

Although the Selling the OC stars dropped the topic at the time, with Alex leaving his open house, she did bring it up when the cast members hung out together at the beach. While talking to the ladies, Alex confessed that Gio spoke to her in a demeaning way and that she had decided to confront him.

While Gio felt that they had already resolved the issue, Alex pointed out that she never "snubbed" his wife. To this, Gio pointed out that Tiffany felt offended because she and Alex hung out socially. When Alex asked why she couldn't talk it out with Tiffany, Gio said:

"Because I don't feel like you would do it justice...Because she was like, embarrassed by the fact that she even had to bring it up. She told me not to bring it up to you...But you and I work together...If you offend her, you offend me. That's how it works when you're married."

The Selling the OC stars didn't manage to end their conversation cordially, which led to Alex making an exit once again.

There will only be more drama in the upcoming episodes as the cast members deal with secrets, heartbreaks, professional disappointments, and huge business listings and deals. Overall, it does make for an interesting watch for the viewers.

All of the episodes of Selling the OC are available to binge on Netflix.

