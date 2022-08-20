Who is Alex Hall from Selling The OC? Realtor has one thing in common with Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith

Netflix's new series, Selling The OC, features one of the top realtors of Orange County, Alexandra "Alex" Hall. The realtor will use her expertise to sell multimillion-dollar luxury properties on the show. Alex is not just a realtor but also an accomplished interior designer, similar to Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith.

Alex will feature on Selling The OC alongside ten other brokers who will attempt to crack the best deal with their clients. All the episodes of the reality series will stream on Netflix on August 24.

Alex Hall from Selling The OC started her real estate journey in 2013

California girl Alex Hall has donned many hats in her career. From being a realtor to an interior designer, Alex has performed every role flawlessly. Viewers will now see her on Selling The OC, bringing her A-game to score big in the real estate market.

Being ranked in the "top tier of Orange County real estate professionals," Alex delivers a "depth of expertise to her clients few others have to offer." The realty expert started her real estate journey in 2013 as a real estate agent in First Team Real Estate.

After that, she worked with other renowned companies, including HÔM Sotheby's International Realty, Christie's International Real Estate, and Pacific Sotheby's International Realty as a licensed realtor, as per her LinkedIn profile.

After years of experience, Alex joined The Oppenheim Group as a licensed Real Estate Agent in November 2021. As per her official Oppenheim Group profile,

“With a background in Interior Design she is able to give her clients an unsurpassed advantage when it comes to selling homes for record setting prices. Her personable and professional character allows Alexandra to build and maintain solid friendships, long-term clients, and a wealth of business relationships within the community."

Further adding:

"Alexandra is young and ambitious, but she also brings wisdom of real estate knowledge that garners a charismatic sense of confidence in negotiating any type of real estate transaction.”

The 33-years-old mom of a son and a daughter does not divulge much about her private life in public. But viewers can get a sneak peek of her personal life on her Instagram account, which has more than 4K followers.

Now, on Selling The OC, Alex will showcase her hard work to the viewers. She told Today:

"I think I want people to take away that it’s hard work. We work hard and we’re young, but we’re here for a reason. It’s not easy.”

Alex was initially reluctant to join Selling The OC but signed after discovering that a producer from one of her favorite shows, Laguna Beach, would be part of the Selling Sunset spin-off.

She signed the deal after consulting her boss and founder of The Oppenheim Group, Jason. She told People:

"He basically told me I'd be stupid not to do it!”

Being on the show proved the right decision for her as she got various other opportunities. Alex said:

"It's already opened so many doors (pardon the pun), including being a part of a $100 million dollar listing.”

Watch 11 real estate agents working on their deals on the new Netflix series, Selling The OC, on August 24.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das