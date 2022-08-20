Who is Alexandra Jarvis? Meet the realtor from Netflix’s Selling The OC

Netflix is coming up with a Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling The OC, with all new cast members and new drama. Realtor Alexandra Jarvis and other new real estate agents will join the new Oppenheim Group office team to sell luxurious homes in Orange County.

In Selling The OC, Alexandra Jarvis will prove her worth as one of the top-ranked real estate agents.

Netflix's Selling The OC realtor Alexandra Jarvis is from Alabama

Over the years, Alexandra has added many feathers to her cap, the "Attorney/Realtor" is not only one of the top real estate agents in Orange County but is also a model. Although she originally hails from Alabama, she now calls Orange County her new home.

As per her official bio on the Oppenheim Group website,

"She received her undergraduate degree from Auburn University where she graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Spanish and International Business. She then graduated from UC Irvine School of Law with distinction, subsequently litigating business and employment law matters at a litigation firm in Newport Beach."

Like her boss Jason, Alexandra practiced law before jumping in to sell homes. After bonding over their legal experiences, she was later given an opportunity to work at the Oppenheim Group as a real estate agent, as per People.

As one of the top realtors of the Orange County real estate market, she has closed nearly "$40 million in sales during her first year in the industry."

In Selling The OC, the practicing attorney will use her extensive legal knowledge "in client advocacy, negotiations, and problem-solving" to help crack the best deals with clients and sell charming homes.

On the show, she has teamed up with fellow broker Alexandra Rose, and they are "a force to be reckoned with," according to Jarvis. She is even friends with Selling Sunset's newest broker Chelsea Lazkani.

When not working, Alexandra cooks with her fiancé and loves going for long walks along the coastline in Orange County.

About Netflix's Selling The OC

Netflix announced the spin-off of Selling Sunset in November 2021. The new series, Selling The OC, will follow the Oppenheim Group founders, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, as they launch their second office in Newport Beach, California.

The new show will introduce viewers to eleven new real estate agents making power moves amid the real estate market drama and chaos.

Along with Alexandra, the new cast attempting to sell multimillion-dollar luxury properties on the new show are Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, Kayla Cardona, Sean Palmieri, Austin Victoria, Alex Hall, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Lauren Brito, and Tyler Stanaland. The twin brothers will also be making appearances throughout the season.

The man behind The Hills, Laguna Beach, and Selling Sunset, Adam DiVello, has produced the spin-off. Talking about the new cast, Adam Divello told Netflix's Tudum website:

"The cast is just wild, right from the jump; they don't hold back. They don't have any filters. They say what they're thinking. And it's a very drama-filled season.”

Stream Netflix at 3:00 a.m. EDT on August 24 to watch all the episodes of Selling the OC.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das