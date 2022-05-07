Selling Sunset reunion: Fans react to Amanza Smith’s three-hour glam look for a five-minute video call

Selling Sunset Season 5 aired last month, and Netflix released its reunion episode on Friday, May 6. Viewers were thrilled to see the cast members together again, but they could not help but be disappointed as Christine Quinn and Amanza Smith were absent.

According to reports, the two tested positive for COVID-19 before the reunion. While the Selling Sunset ladies claimed that Quinn might be lying, Amanza joined the group via video call. Despite being ill, she looked gorgeous in the five-minute zoom call.

The call was made by host Tan France, who quipped after hanging up,

“I can’t believe how much glam she did for a Zoom call. Good for her.”

What do fans have to say?

Viewers slammed Selling Sunset and Netflix for making Amanza Smith glam up while she was sick. In the Zoom call, she stated that she did her own makeup and it took her three hours.

After Tan France praised Amanza’s look, she said:

“Thanks. It only took me three hours to get to this point. But I made it. Thank God for clip-on ponytails, huh?”

France was then seen taking a dig at Amanza’s photo with Zac Efron. In response, the reality TV star clarified that they only met for two minutes at an event. That was the last interaction with her on the reunion episode.

Fans reacted to her taking three hours to get glammed up for a call that only lasted a few minutes. Take a look at their reactions.

Sim∞💫 @SuperSimma Wait they put Amanza in full glam for 30 secs on zoom via a iPhone mini in this pandem-tech day and age! Production is rude! #SellingSunset Wait they put Amanza in full glam for 30 secs on zoom via a iPhone mini in this pandem-tech day and age! Production is rude! #SellingSunset https://t.co/rcmzgakXBi

P H I N A @PhinaEllerman The #SellingSunset reunion left me so confused. Tell me why Amanza got ready for 3 hrs to hop on a 2 minute phone call? They didn’t ask her one question!!! The #SellingSunset reunion left me so confused. Tell me why Amanza got ready for 3 hrs to hop on a 2 minute phone call? They didn’t ask her one question!!!

Lina @nizfan4eva Poor Amanza was sick with Covid and took 2 hours to get ready to only be onscreen for 2 minutes?!! Huh?! #sellingsunset reunion #sellingsunset Poor Amanza was sick with Covid and took 2 hours to get ready to only be onscreen for 2 minutes?!! Huh?! #sellingsunsetreunion #sellingsunset

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn They really let Amanza get dressed for a 3 second call? #SellingSunset They really let Amanza get dressed for a 3 second call? #SellingSunset

Flora @FloraLovesAU Amanza spending 3 hours getting dressed to the nines whilst sick just to spend all of 60 seconds on a Zoom call is a vibe #SellingSunset #SellingSunset Reunion Amanza spending 3 hours getting dressed to the nines whilst sick just to spend all of 60 seconds on a Zoom call is a vibe #SellingSunset #SellingSunsetReunion

✨ Tee ✨ @bettawerkbish #SellingSunset Amanza got ready for 3 hours and only spent 30 seconds on the reunion Amanza got ready for 3 hours and only spent 30 seconds on the reunion 😂😂 #SellingSunset

Stephen @SGavis



But they all look amazing! Did the producers from #SellingSunset ever watch a #RealHousewives Reunion? Amanza was on for 2 minutes VIA FACETIME! Not even on a Zoom Video! What was the point? This is so weird.But they all look amazing! Did the producers from #SellingSunset ever watch a #RealHousewives Reunion? Amanza was on for 2 minutes VIA FACETIME! Not even on a Zoom Video! What was the point? This is so weird. But they all look amazing!

Alison Abbey Hudak @awabbey Wait did they make Covid-riddled Amanza get all dressed up just to say hello?! #SellingSunset Wait did they make Covid-riddled Amanza get all dressed up just to say hello?! #SellingSunset

LEXI 💜🇯🇲 @sourIpatchIkid For that Amanza appearance they could’ve kept it. I thought she was going to at least stay on the phone and be on the show virtually. #sellingsunsetreunion For that Amanza appearance they could’ve kept it. I thought she was going to at least stay on the phone and be on the show virtually. #sellingsunsetreunion

Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion

The reunion of Selling Sunset Season 5 aired on May 6 on Netflix. Hosted by Tan France, the episode welcomed Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz, Maya Vander, Vanessa Villa, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani. However, Christine Quinn and Amanza Smith missed the reunion.

One of the highlights of the reunion was revisiting Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s romance on the show. The two had been dating when the series was filmed. They were shown breaking up in the finale because Oppenheim didn’t want to be a father and raise a child, unlike Stause who prioritized having kids.

At the time of filming the reunion, the two had already split, which brought up a lot of emotions as they talked about Season 5. Oppenheim even broke down in tears while addressing their split.

Christine Quinn also featured in the discussion. Although she wasn’t in attendance, the cast members couldn’t stop talking about her. Chelsea Lazkani was the only one defending her friend in the reunion.

Selling Sunset Season 5 and the reunion episode are currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee