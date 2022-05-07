Selling Sunset reunion: Fans react to Amanza Smith’s three-hour glam look for a five-minute video call

Selling Sunset Season 5 aired last month, and Netflix released its reunion episode on Friday, May 6. Viewers were thrilled to see the cast members together again, but they could not help but be disappointed as Christine Quinn and Amanza Smith were absent.
According to reports, the two tested positive for COVID-19 before the reunion. While the Selling Sunset ladies claimed that Quinn might be lying, Amanza joined the group via video call. Despite being ill, she looked gorgeous in the five-minute zoom call.
The call was made by host Tan France, who quipped after hanging up,
“I can’t believe how much glam she did for a Zoom call. Good for her.”
What do fans have to say?
Viewers slammed Selling Sunset and Netflix for making Amanza Smith glam up while she was sick. In the Zoom call, she stated that she did her own makeup and it took her three hours.
After Tan France praised Amanza’s look, she said:
“Thanks. It only took me three hours to get to this point. But I made it. Thank God for clip-on ponytails, huh?”
France was then seen taking a dig at Amanza’s photo with Zac Efron. In response, the reality TV star clarified that they only met for two minutes at an event. That was the last interaction with her on the reunion episode.
Fans reacted to her taking three hours to get glammed up for a call that only lasted a few minutes. Take a look at their reactions.
Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion
The reunion of Selling Sunset Season 5 aired on May 6 on Netflix. Hosted by Tan France, the episode welcomed Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz, Maya Vander, Vanessa Villa, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani. However, Christine Quinn and Amanza Smith missed the reunion.
One of the highlights of the reunion was revisiting Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s romance on the show. The two had been dating when the series was filmed. They were shown breaking up in the finale because Oppenheim didn’t want to be a father and raise a child, unlike Stause who prioritized having kids.
At the time of filming the reunion, the two had already split, which brought up a lot of emotions as they talked about Season 5. Oppenheim even broke down in tears while addressing their split.
Christine Quinn also featured in the discussion. Although she wasn’t in attendance, the cast members couldn’t stop talking about her. Chelsea Lazkani was the only one defending her friend in the reunion.
Selling Sunset Season 5 and the reunion episode are currently streaming on Netflix.