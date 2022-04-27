What time will Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion air on Netflix? Release date, what to expect and more details explored

Netflix's highly binged real-estate drama, Selling Sunset, recently wrapped its fifth season. However, within less than a week, the show surprised fans with its reunion special episode, which is set to premiere on May 6. Season 5 has been a whirlpool of overwhelming drama. Hence, fans can expect the reunion episode to be a hotbed of throwback discussion.

Selling Sunset features the top female real-estate brokers in Los Angeles who work under the city's top-rated real-estate company, The Oppenheim. Along with their professional life, the show also features the drama that take place frequently in the personal lives of these brokers.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Set in the world of L.A.’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

The real-estate brokers featured in Selling Sunset season 5 are:

Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, her husband Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan, and the newest O Group realtor Chelsea Lazkani.

Fans can expect closure on Chrishell Stauce and Jason Oppenheim's relationship

The reunion of the show is going to be a throwback to the dramatic drill the latest season has been. For instance, Chrishell Stauce, who recently got divorced, started dating Jason.

The new couple's romance was adored by everyone. However, the couple have broken up twice since they started dating. But Stause has no plans to change her workplace. In the reunion episode, fans will get full closure on where the ex-couple stands in terms of their relationship.

Moreover, cast member Christine Quinn has always been in the news for her unpleasant relationship with most of the cast members. The real estate broker had an ugly fight with most of them over her relationship decisions. The rumor is that she may be fired from The Oppenheim company.

Also last year, she came up with an allegation on the show through her Twitter account. Quinn had stated that the show has nearly 5000 fake storylines. Sadly, the broker will not appear in the reunion episode for unknown reasons.

In a post uploaded by the show on Instagram, it was stated that while the entire cast was present in the reunion special episode, two members were still missing. Designer Amanza was not able to be a part of the reunion episode. But she was connected to it via video call. However, Quinn, who was given the same option, discarded it.

Selling Sunset, a reunion special episode will be hosted by Queer Eye's Tan France.

Viewers can watch the episode on May 6 at 3:00 am ET.

Edited by Prem Deshpande