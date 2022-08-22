Selling the OC: Meet the new agent Polly Brindle who used to be a model

Selling The OC is set to release its premiere season on August 24 along with the introduction of 11 new realtors. One of them is Polly Brindle, 36, who was born and raised in Northern England. Moreover, the show will feature daily real-estate drama among the realtors in The Oppenheim company and also film their personal lives.

The upcoming show is the second spin-off of Netflix’s hit real-estate drama, Selling Sunset. After opening their office in Miami, the Oppenheim brothers opened their second office in Newport Beach. With new clients and new realtors, Selling The OC promises to be a great watch.

Along with Polly Brindle, other cast members of the show include Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Sean Palmieri, Lauren Brito, and Tyler Stanaland.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"It features not one, not two, but three different Alexandras. From Hollywood to Newport Beach, The Oppenheim Group is expanding their territory with their second office in the upcoming Selling Sunset spin-off. With a fresh set of realtors competing to establish themselves, the pressure might prove too much for some agents."

Polly Brindle from Selling The OC is an established model

Northern England native Polly Brindle was just 15 years old when she started modeling. She has been in the modeling industry for the past two decades, during which she's lived in some of the largest fashion capitals including London, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona for work commitments. The realtor has also worked for high-profile brands like Aston Martin, Dior, and Lancôme.

In 2011, she moved to Los Angeles where she started her realtor journey in real estate and also in business, architecture, and design. Afterward, she began working for a luxury apparel brand as their Senior Business Manager and the manager of an architecture firm.

On days when Polly is not working, she spends time enjoying sunsets on the beach with her rescue dog, Moose, and working out in a Pilates class. She also enjoys the renowned beauty of the Southern California Coast, which is where she now lives.

In 2011, when Polly came to the US, she applied for American citizenship. Last year, she got her paperwork done and became a citizen of the country. The Selling The OC realtor also shared her happiness through an Instagram post where she wrote:

"The security of knowing that the place I have my house, my dog, my friends, and my career is officially official means more to me than most of you will know, I’m so grateful to be able to have this piece of paper to solidify my place in this amazing country and am acutely aware so many immigrants could only dream of this privilege."

Polly is married to Sean Palmieri, who will also appear on Selling The OC.

Viewers can watch Selling The OC season 1 on August 24 on Netflix.

