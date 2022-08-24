Why did Alexandra Rose and Kayla clash with each other in the premiere episode of Netflix's Selling The OC?

Netflix released eight bingeworthy episodes of Selling the OC on August 24, 2022 at 3 am ET. The series is an addition to the Selling Sunset franchise, which documents the professional and personal dynamics of the Oppenheim Group and its realtors.

Twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim have expanded their business to the Orange County and their new cast line-up now has even more talented real estate agents. These include Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland.

While they work together in the same office, certain "office cliques" and "office politics" have created quite a lot of drama in the series.

In the premiere episode of Selling The OC, two of the members, Kayla and Alexandra Rose, got into an argument at the office launch party. While the duo were on good terms in the beginning, some issues between the two caused a big blowout by the end of the episode.

Check out what transpired between the two in the episode.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from the show

What happened between Kayla and Alexandra Rose on Selling the OC Episode 1?

At Alex Hall's pizza party on Selling the OC, the cast members discussed dynamics and severed personal and professional relationships. They discussed the bond between Alexandra Rose and Alexandra Jarvis and agreed that they gave off "weird energy when they walk in." This is when Kayla took the opportunity to call out Alexandra Rose and open up about their strained relationship.

While Kayla talked about how they were close in the beginning, the scene shifted to Alexandra Rose sharing her thoughts with Alexandra Jarvis on the same topic. Rose revealed that she and Kayla had a great time when they were new to the brokerage. However, she said that the latter ended up buddying up with the rest of the girls which just "gave off bad vibes and bad energy."

Rose added that Kayla used her after she taught Kayla everything she knew. Meanwhile, Jarvis said that the other women were probably jealous of the two working together.

Kayla, on the other hand, revealed that Rose had spoken badly about the cast members, including her now close friend and Selling the OC associate Alexandra Jarvis. Kayla also went on to call Rose a "b***ch."

This was when Kayla made the decision to call Jason Oppenheim and tell him to deal with the Alexandra issue. She felt that the fact that Jason confronted Rose was what irked her.

At the same time, Rose felt that the other agents at the office had spread rumors about her sleeping with the developers to get more listings.

Alexandra Rose said:

"They have no idea what I've done to get where I am. I've been in the business for 3.5 years. When I first started, I door knocked, I cold called alone..I mean, I hit the pavement. They have no idea..the homes I've sold, who my clients are..so the fact that they're doing that is just..they're f***ing jealous."

Kayla and the other cast members, meanwhile, decided to confront Rose at the office launch party. It was there that Rose accused Alex and Polly of spreading the rumors and then confronted Kayla about the issues the two were having. While Alex denied it all, Rose was accused of lying to her fellow Selling the OC cast members.

Both Kayla and Rose spoke on a personal level and tried to clear up the misunderstanding between themselves. While the former confronted the latter about speaking badly about the other cast members, Rose said that she was disappointed that Kayla didn't talk to her directly. She said that Kayla could've spoken to her instead of asking Jason to deal with it.

Although both cleared the issue, they weren't completely okay with working with each other in the near future.

Selling the OC was created by the production team behind Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa. The series documents the lives of eleven real estate agents as they share their stories with viewers, including heartbreak, secrets, a look into million-dollar mansions and huge deals.

All of the episodes of Selling the OC are available to binge on Netflix.

