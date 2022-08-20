How old is Alexandra Rose from Selling The OC? Realtor made $100 million in sales in her first 4 years

Alexandra Rose is all set to appear on Selling The OC, the spin-off for Selling Sunset on Netflix. The 27-year-old made a remarkable beginning in her career by making $100 million in sales in her first four years as a real estate agent.

On Selling The OC, Alexandra will be seen giving tough competition to the other realtors. Produced by Adam DiVello of The Hills, Laguna Beach, and Selling Sunset, the new series will stream on Netflix on August 24.

All about Alexandra Rose from Selling The OC

Alexandra Rose, who turned 27 last month, describes herself as “vulnerable, hungry and ruthless” when it comes to her business.

The “Luxury Residential Realtor” originally hails from Orange County, but moved to Dallas with her family when she was 10. However, she made a promise to return to her Southern California roots one day. A promise that she fulfilled.

Rose moved back when she turned 18 to continue her education and pursue her career. She graduated from Grand Canyon University in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Economics.

She started her career in 2013 in Sales at Nordstrom and later worked in real estate sales at Sotheby's International Realty for two years till 2021. The same year, she joined The Oppenheim Group as a real estate agent, per her LinkedIn profile.

How Selling The OC's realtor Alexandra Rose got job at The Oppenheim Group

She joined The Oppenheim Group after meeting the founder and boss of the firm, Jason, at the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach in 2020. Rose handed him her card even when he didn’t seem to take her ambitions seriously.

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald, who was with Jason in Miami, came to the 27-year-old's rescue. She shared Jason’s email address with Rose and told her to send him a message after he came back from vacation.

That was exactly what Alexandra did and following that, the two met in person. After seeing her potential, Oppenhiem hired her, making her the very first agent to be hired for The Oppenheim Group's Orange County office.

She is also a top agent at the office, whose biggest real estate flex has been getting the listing a $20 million home at first chance.

With her educational background, the realtor “brings a solid understanding of the dynamic real estate market, allowing her to assist her clients in making smart decisions that align with their real estate goals.”

Her experience in sales and client service helps her provide personalized guidance to the clients, making their “home buying and selling an enjoyable experience.”

As per her official bio on The Oppenheim Group, Alexandra is known for:

“Earning a reputation for her integrity, professionalism, and tireless work ethic, Alexandra Rose brings local market knowledge, exceptional negotiation skills, and superior client service to every transaction. She prides herself on the ability to meticulously handle a multitude of tasks with a positive, can-do attitude --- always putting her clients first.”

When not working, Alexandra loves to travel, spend her time in the lap of nature, and also enjoys the outdoor activities that Orange County has to offer.

Stream Selling The OC on Netflix from August 24 to watch Alexandra and her work ethic.

