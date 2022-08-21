Who is Kayla Cardona from Selling the OC? Meet the award-winning realtor

After a long wait, Netflix's Selling Sunset spin-off series, Selling The OC, will premiere in less than a week. Featuring 11 Oppenheim Group real estate agents, the show will follow them as they sell their esteemed clients multi-million dollar luxury properties in Orange County. Among the 11 agents is award-winning realtor Kayla Cardona.

Selling Sunset: Selling The OC was announced shortly before Selling Tampa aired in 2021. Kayla is one of the newest agents to join the Oppenheim Group. Shortly after obtaining her real estate license, Kayla made her mark as a top 1% agent.

Prior to the series premiering, here's everything you need to know about Kayla Cardona.

Everything we know about Netflix's Selling The OC realtor Kayla Cardona

According to Kayla's bio on the Oppenheim Group website, she is an Orange County native. Her vast knowledge of the region has helped her cater and adjust to the needs of her clients. The Selling The OC realtor provides transaction management and strategic marketing services to her clients.

Kayla uses the latest marketing tools available online to make her listings available and noticeable to a wide range of possible and qualified buyers. According to her bio, when she's not busy with a client, Kayla can be found hiking, jogging on the beach, boxing, reading, or spending time with her son, family, and friends.

Kayla's LinkedIn claims she's been with the Oppenheim group since 2019

According to the Selling Sunset: Selling The OC star's social media page, she's been with the Oppenheim group since 2021. However, her LinkedIn profile claims that she's been with the brokerage since 2019. Kayla began her career in real estate working alongside one of the highest-rated team on Zillow and all of Orange County.

After becoming a top 1% agent, the Selling Sunset: Selling The OC star bagged a prestigious Executive Club Award. Kayla's business is built on communication, dedication, trust, and determination. She also focuses on providing exceptional service. According to her bio, Kayla's work ethic, intergrity, and honesty made her a standout amongst others. This, in return, made her a valuable addition to the firm.

If there were three words that could describe her, they would be, "Strong, vulnerable, and hardworking."

Kayla has over 19.5k followers on Instagram

If you're curious to know more about Kayla's work and her personal life, then you can follow her on Instagram. Her username is @mskaylacardona. With over 19.5k followers, she currently has the highest number of followers among her other cast members. Kayla can often be found posting about her luxurious listings. When she's not posting about work, she shares pictures of her workouts and nightouts.

According to her Instagram profile, Kayla recently attended a party that was hosted for her former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn back in the month of March.

Kayla has a 15-year-old son

Kayla also has a 15-year old with whom she often posts pictures on social media. In the month of April, Kayla went to Disney’s California Adventure with her son and posted about it on her Instagram profile. Apart from posting pictures, the Selling Sunset: Selling The OC star also posts trending reels and videos with her teenage son.

Selling Sunset: Selling The OC will premiere on Netflix on August 24.

