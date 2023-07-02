Netflix's The Out-Laws cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new action-comedy flick, titled The Out-Laws, is expected to hit the streaming platform on Friday, July 7, 2023. The movie narrates the story of a bank manager who's about to get engaged. However, his life takes a shocking turn when the bank he works at gets robbed, and he realizes some disturbing truth about the criminals.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.''

The flick stars Adam DeVine in th lead role, with several others portraying significant supporting characters. It is helmed by Tyler Spindel and written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove.

The Out-Laws cast list: Adam DeVine and others to feature in Netflix's action comedy movie

1) Adam DeVine as Owen

Adam DeVine plays the role of protagonist Owen in Netflix's The Out-Laws. Owen is a bank manager who's preparing for his wedding, but things take a devastating turn after his bank gets robbed. He soon realizes the robbers might be his future in-laws, which further complicates the story.

The story is told from Owen's perspective, and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the movie. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from Adam DeVine. His other notable acting credits include The Intern, the Pitch Perfect movies, Magic Camp, Workaholics, and many more.

2) Pierce Brosnan as Billy McDermott

Veteran actor Pierce Brosnan is also a part of the cast of the upcoming action comedy movie. Brosnan plays Billy McDermott, Owen's future father-in-law, who seems to be quite an inimidating and charismatic figure. It'll be fascinating to watch how their equation evolves over the course of the film.

Brosnan excels in the comedy role, and fans can expect the iconic actor to deliver an impressive performance in the film. He's best-known for his performances in the James Bond movies, The King's Daughter, The Misfits, Nomads, and many more.

3) Ellen Barkin as Lilly McDermott

Ellen Barkin essays the role of Lilly McDermott in The Out-Laws. Lilly McDermott is Owen's future mother-in-law, who's also one of the outlaws. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under wraps, but fans can expect her to play a key role in the story.

Ellen Barkin is an acclaimed actress who's known for her performances in numerous TV shows and films like Eddie and the Cruisers, Tender Mercies, The New Normal, and Animal Kingdom, to name a few.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, The Out-Laws also stars many others actors who play pivotal supporting characters, including:

Michael Rooker as Roger Oldham

Nina Dobrev as Parker

Poorna Jagannathan as Rehan

Lauren Lapkus as Phoebe King

Julie Hagerty as Margie

Richard Kind as Neil

Blake Anderson as RJ

Laci Mosley as Marisol

Viewers can stream The Out-Laws on Netflix on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes