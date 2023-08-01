AGT season 18 episode 9: Which performers are set to audition on the stage and where to follow them on Instagram?

AGT's season 18 has already aired eight episodes, and episode 9 will make its arrival on Tuesday, August 1, at 8:00 pm ET on NBC. In this episode, there will be a variety of performances, ranging from circus acts, magic, dance acts, to song performances. In AGT season 18, Terry Crews hosts the show, and Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara serve as judges.

The synopsis of this season's ninth episode mentions the following:

“The auditions continue as various acts audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote.”

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 9 will feature 15 talented contestants

1) Bomba Circus

Instagram handle: @bombacircus

There will be three performers named Amit, Noam, and Yaron performing a comic circus show under the name Bomba Circus. Acrobats, juggling, and hoops will be some of the skills they will be showcasing on stage.

Their acts have made them quite popular in Israel, where they have participated in several festivals. Their Instagram followers number over 300, whereas, on Tik Tok, 33 people follow them.

2) Dev

Instagram handle: @thedevofficially

The latest episode of the show, AGT, will feature Dev singing. Based on his Instagram account, which has a total of 457 followers:

"Dev (as seen on TV) is a Rock Singer from DARK under who has come up to planet Earth to share a message of positive change and ENTERTAIN!"

Additionally, he has also appeared on Britain's Got Talent season 14, where he was eliminated before the semifinals.

3) Duo Acero

Instagram handle: @duoacero

The team Duo Acero was formed by Edison Acero and Giselle Souza, who will showcase acrobats/aerialists in the latest episode of AGT. On their Instagram page, they have over 3000 followers, while on their YouTube channel, they have 75 subscribers.

They have participated in several circus shows in Europe and have performed “aerial hoop, Chinese pole, and pole dance” during those shows.

4) Gabriel Henrique

Instagram handle: @gabbrielhenrique

AGT contestant Gabriel Henrique is originally from Brazil and has appeared on Programa Raul Gil in the past. His fan favorite songs include Se o Amanhã, Set Fire to the Rain, Não Irei, I Believe In You and Me, and many more.

On his Instagram account, he has a total of 305K followers, whereas, on his tik tok account, he has a total of 581K followers. He has a total of 434K subscribers on YouTube.

5) H.B. Monte

Instagram handle: @hbmonte

DJ, Producer, and Songwriter H.B. Monte is well known for songs such as Dumb Stupid Crazy, Bang Like Dynamite, Analog to Digital, Do It Right - Extended Mix, Can't Hold You Down, Digital Love, etc. Furthermore, according to his LinkedIn profile, he stated:

“Entrepreneur, Songwriter, Producer and DJ who has worked & collaborated with artists such as Pitbull, T-Pain, Sean Kingston, Chingy, and Trey Songz.”

6) Kylie Frey

Instagram handle: @kyliefrenchfrey

In the upcoming episode of AGT, Kylie Frey will perform a song. She mentions the following on her website:

“Born and raised as country as it gets, Frey is a third-generation rodeo girl and Louisiana state goat-tying champion – and a rising star as genuine as her blue jeans. Sincere in her convictions and too real to dismiss, even for ardent country haters, her sound both typifies and transcends the genre. ”

7) Leonard Lee

Instagram handle: @liveloveleonardlee

In this performance, a Border Collie trained by Teresa Hanula with the name Leonard Lee will perform some exciting dog acts. They also appeared on Record Breaker Week, where Lee made a record for "Most Basketball Slam Dunks" covering a span of one minute. Additionally, they mention the following on their Instagram account:

“Youngest Pup to travel all 50 US States/Canada.”

8) Noodle & Bun

Instagram handle: @noodle_and_bun

The Noodle & Bun band will be performing an animated act and they have also been featured on BGT season 16. Additionally, they have 931K subscribers on YouTube, 296K followers on Instagram, and 6.5 million followers on tik tok. They also mention the following on their YouTube channel:

“Noodle, Bean and Bun in their every day adventures - getting up to mischief, making new friends and helping out those in need along the way.”

9) Pulse Percussion

Instagram handle: @pulsepercussion

The upcoming episode of the show, AGT, will feature Pulse Percussion, a Percussion Group. They mention the following on their website:

“Pulse Percussion is a youth-arts organization dedicated to providing students the highest level of performance and development opportunities through multiple musical channels including competitive indoor percussion ensembles, educational clinics, and other outreach activities nationwide.”

10) Rob Potylo

Instagram handle: @robpotylo

Rob Potylo, a producer, performer, and comedian will perform comedy singing. He worked on production for Quiet Desperation season 5. Additionally, he has appeared on shows such as Sox Appeal.

Aside from this, he has a number of fan-favorite songs, including The Felcher, Crucial Dude, The Heart Of A Rhino, Comfortable Shoe, Fuzz, Spoiler Song, Wikipedia, and many more.

11) Summer Rios

Instagram handle: @summerrios

In the upcoming episode of AGT, Summer Rios will perform a song. She has a large following on social media with 337K followers on Instagram and 497.9K on Tik Tok. Her fan-favorite songs include Fingers Crossed, Think Of You, Trippin, Longest I've Been Stoned, and many more. Apple Music, Spotify, TikTok, and Instagram are all places where fans can listen to her latest songs.

12) Sunny Chatum

Instagram handle: @sunny_chatum

There will be a singing performance at the upcoming show, AGT, by Sunny Chatum. There isn't any information about him other than his Instagram handle.

13) True Villains

Instagram handle: @truevillainsnashville

True Villains is a Nashville-based rock band. They mention the following on their website:

"True Villains are a rock & roll powerhouse. Fueled by anthemic choruses, percussive punch, amplified riffs, and the larger-than-life vocals of frontman Beau Lastavich, they make hard-hitting music that revitalizes the swagger of their heroes for the modern world."

14) Twinjas

Instagram handle: @twinjas_official

Twinjas is a martial arts duo consisting of twin brothers, Jonny and Ollie. They have 1.07K subscribers on their YouTube channel, which features:

“Martial arts, acting, and modeling journey of identical twins Ollie and Jonny, as seen on Ninja Kidz TV, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Olympic Special with Kevin Hart & Snoop Doog, and modeling campaigns for GAP, Zara, Essentials FOG, PacSun.”

15) Zion Clark

Instagram handle: @bigz97

Acrobat will be performed by wrestler and athlete Zion Clark on the upcoming episode of AGT. He mentions the following on his website:

"Zion Clark is an All-American wrestler, an MMA fighter, a Guinness World Record holder, the subject of an EMMY Award-winning Netflix documentary, an author, and an internationally acclaimed speaker."

Additionally, fans can watch the latest episode of America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 on Tuesday, August 1, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.