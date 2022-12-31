How old were Lukas and Falco during their audition on AGT season 14? Dog act returns to NBC’s AGT: All Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) is all set to premiere its brand new spin-off series titled AGT: All Stars (America's Got Talent: All Stars) in a few days. The popular talent show will feature a variety of acts who've previously appeared on the other editions and impressed the judges and viewers at home.

AGT: All Stars will premiere on Monday night, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. Around 60 acts from previous seasons and editions will battle each other, vying for the championship title once again.

Among the acts appearing are musicians, dancers, singers, poets, dangerous acts, novelty acts, aerial acts, ventriloquists and magicians. Viewers are in for an entertaining start to the new year.

The official synopsis for AGT: All Stars reads:

"America's Got Talent: All-Stars, a new extension of the powerhouse hit series, features winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of "America's Got Talent" and "Got Talent" franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title."

Among the returning contestants is the famed dog act of Lukas and Falco who left viewers and judges entertained during season 14 of AGT. Lukas and Falco made it to the semifinals but were sadly eliminated and didn't make it past the round. They are set to return and fight for the title once again.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Lukas and Falco from AGT: All Stars.

Lukas and Falco from AGT: All Stars won Das Supertalent (Germany's Got Talent) in 2013

Lukas and Falco are a freestyle dog act. They have performed various shows all over Europe and other countries. They first appeared in Germany's Got Talent and bagged the title in 2013.

The famed dog act then auditioned for AGT season 5 and made it past the auditions. But when it came to the Judges' Cut before the quarterfinals, they didn't make it and were eliminated. However, during the semifinals, Lukas and Falco returned as the wildcard entry. Sadly, they didn't make it through yet again and were eliminated.

When Lukas is not training dogs or taking care of Falco, he likes to play the drums, piano or guitar. Falco is a Border Collie and likes to play in the park. After he graduated from school, Lukas opened his very own indoor practice area for his project called, School of Dog.

When it comes to social media, they have over 19k followers. The act also won Top Dog Germany. Most of their posts on social media include Lukas and Falco along with other furry friends.

Falco recently turned 13 years old and Lukas penned a message to his furry friend on social media.

"Happy birthday, my superhero Thank you for 13 wonderful years with you. No words could ever describe how proud I am of you. Without you I wouldn't be the person I am today. Everyone who knows you knows what a special dog you are. I'm so happy to be with you on your 13th."

AGT: All Stars will premiere only on NBC on Monday night (January 2, 2023) at 8 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

