AGT season 18: Complete list of acts that made it to the Live Shows

America's Got Talent (AGT) aired another episode this week, but it wasn't what the audience is used to watching. The August 15, 2023, episode aired a two-hour segment that featured the best moments of the televised talent show. Since the auditions are all wrapped up and the judges have found the acts that will perform in the Live Shows, there has been a change in AGT season 18's schedule.

From now onwards, instead of airing one episode a week, NBC will live stream two episodes a week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the next five weeks. Each week, 11 acts will take the stage. Out of these 11, only two will proceed further.

Alfie Andrews, Ahren Belisle, and more make it to the AGT Live Shows

Here's a complete list of all the acts that will be seen live in the upcoming weeks:

1) 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus

The singer group that sang My Girl by The Temptations and got four yeses from the judges is set to perform in the Live Shows.

2) Adrian Stoica and Hurricane

Hurricane and his paw parent Adrian Stocia are from Italy and got 4 yeses during the AGT audition.

3) Ahren Belisle

The mute stand-up comedian who made the judges laugh with the help of a text-to-speech app is all set to grace the stage in the upcoming live shows.

4) Alfie Andrew

The 12-year-old singer sang Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and earned himself 4 yeses from the judges.

5) Andrew Stanton

The contestant who swallowed knives on stage is set to perform live in the upcoming weeks.

6) Anna DeGuzman

The 24-year-old magician who was inspired by AGT season 13 winner Shin Lim received four yeses from the judges during her audition.

7) Avantgardey

The dance group from Japan is set to perform in the AGT Live Shows.

8) Barry Brewer Jr.

The comedian whose unique style involves a piano is set to perform during Live Shows 2023.

9) Brynn Cummings

The 12-year-old ventriloquist and mentalism performer was inspired by Darci Lynee Farmer.

10) Chibi Unity

The Japanese dance group that received the group Golden Buzzer will compete during the Live Shows.

11) Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy

The drum group consisting of more than 12 people received a Golden Buzzer from Terry Crews.

12) Zion Clark

The wrestler who has caudal regression syndrome is set to appear on NBC during the Live Shows.

13) Dani Kerr

The singer who performed her own composition is set to appear in AGT Live Shows 2023.

14) D'Corey Johnson

The 11-year-old singer sang Open Arms by Journey during his audition and hopes to one day be on Broadway.

15) Eduardo Antonio Trevino

The 11-year-old singer sang La Charreada by Linda Ronstadt will perform during AGT season 18 Live Shows.

16) Erica Coffelt

The 36-year-old dancer, mother, and speech pathology coach is set to compete during the Live Shows.

17) Eseniia Mikheeva

Set to appear in the Live Shows is 7-year-old Eseniia Mikheeva.

18) Freedom Singers

The L.A. Skid Row's singing group sang Under the Bridge by Red Hot Chili Peppers during their audition.

19) Gabriel Henrique

Brazilian singer Gabriel sang Run to You by Whitney Houston during his audition and earned a golden buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara.

20) Grace Good

The aerial acrobat who impressed judges with her hula hoops will appear in AGT Live Shows.

21) Herwan Legaillard

Not only is Herwan a sword-swallowing performer, he takes it up a notch by doing it in the air.

22) John Wines

The guitarist got four yeses during his AGT audition.

23) Justin Jackson

The tap dancer is set to compete in the Live Shows

24) Kylie Frey

The singer who was inspired by Reba McEntire, sang an original song, titled Horses in Heaven, during her audition.

25) Lambros Garcia

The 10-year-old dancer got all four judges to vote yes for him.

26) Lavender Darcangelo

Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer recipient Lavender is among the ones who have made it through to the next round. She is blind and on the autism spectrum.

27) Lachuné

The singer sang Yellow by Coldplay during her AGT audition.

28) Mandy Muden

The British magician won the judges over with her unique set and funny illusions.

29) Maureen Langan

This stand-up comedian from New Jersey will grace the stage during the live shows.

30) Mariandrea

The 14-year-old dancer performer to Mad World by Tears For Fears.

31) Mitch Rossell

The singer performed his own single, Son, which he wrote in honor of his late father.

32) MOS

The Japanese band, consisting of four female musicians, performed Bang Bang by Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Jessi J.

33) Murmuration

Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer winners are the members of the French dance group Murmuration, who are now set to perform in the Live Shows.

34) Mzansi Youth Choir

The first Golden Buzzer of season 18 - the South African choir honored late season 16 contestant Nightbirde and brought Simon Cowell to tears.

35) Oleksandr Leshchenko & Magic Innovations

The 3D Dancers combine digital art and choreography in the performance. They were accompanied by the Foresight Art Group during the season 18 audition.

36) Orlando Leyba

The stand-up comedian's hilarious set about his wife and Yellowstone earned him a place in the Live Shows.

37) Phil Wright and Parent Jam

The dance group led by Phil made it to the Live Shows.

38) Philip Bowen

The violinist and father performed a piece by System of a Down during his audition.

39) Puppet Simon and The Cowbelles

A multi-talented puppet group that performed Toxic and Somebody to Love.

40) Putri Ariani

Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer recipient Putri sang an original composition, followed by a cover of Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word by Elton John.

41) Ramadhani Brothers

The balancing act from Tanzania was called "the scariest most dangerous act" on AGT by Howie Mandel.

42) Ray Wold

The contestant behind this fire act threw knives at his mother in a daring stunt and made it to the Live Shows.

43) Roland Abante

The singer sang When a Man Loves a Woman by Percy Sledge during his audition.

44) Ryland

The 10-year-old magician seemingly cured Cowell, as the judge had been unable to speak at a time during the auditions.

45) Sainted

The trap choir performed the songs of Migos and Lil Uzi Vert during their AGT audition.

46) SangSoon Kim

The magician who competed himself to alum Yu Hojin made it to the Live Shows.

47) Shadow Ace

The Shadow art act and Beyonce "superfan" used light, his hands, and a screen to put up a performance of Pony and Wrecking Ball.

48) Sharpe Family Singers

The singing family performed How Far I'll Go from Moana during their audition.

49) Steel Panther

The Heavy metal band performed hit songs from the 70s and the 80s during their audition.

50) Summer Rios

The 19-year-old singer sang Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan.

51) Three G

The acrobats had their fair share of setbacks during the audition as one of the performers, Sofia, fractured her elbow mid-act. However, they earned four yeses.

52) Trailer Flowers

The singers from Nashville performed Country Girl (Shake it for Me) by Luke Bryan, followed by Daughter of a King.

53) Trigg Watson

The magician who used his skills and technology to bring objects to life is one of the 55 acts set to perform during the Live Shows.

54) True Villians

The rock band sang Bad Guy by Billie Eilish and is set to perform once again on AGT.

55) Warrior Squad

The Indian dance and acrobat group is also set to appear in AGT Live Shows.

Tune in on August 22, at 8 pm ET to watch the first round of the Live Shows on NBC.