Who is Ahren Belisle? Mute comedian gets standing ovation from AGT judges

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document the third round of auditions and introduce a new set of contestants delivering their talent. They hope to impress the judges and the live audience enough to get selected and move to the next round.

The upcoming episode of AGT will see mute comedian Ahren Belisle deliver his stand-up set and impress the judges. Besides being a comedian, he is also a mental health advocate and creates content to spread awareness. He was seen showcasing his talent as part of an early-release video.

The hit NBC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Over the past few years, viewers have seen a lot of contestants make their debut on stage and go on to become extremely popular artists with a massive fanbase. Season 18 of the competition has seen many talented acts from a variety of areas, including comedy, dancing, singing, variety, and magic, among many others.

The contestants are seen performing in front of the iconic judging panel, including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

Comedian Ahren Belisle receives a standing ovation from the AGT judges

Season 18 of AGT has seen an incredible amount of talent so far. the past two audition rounds saw multiple contestants/acts get approved by the judges and the audience and move forward to the next round. This week's episode will also have contestants from all walks of life sharing their stories and talent with viewers.

Mute comedian Ahren Belisle's audition was showcased as part of the early release video on AGT's social media pages. He is a 28-year-old software engineer from Northern Ontario. He entered the stage with a mobile phone as his accompaniment, helping him with the words. In his introduction, the contestant revealed he also has cerebral palsy.

His attitude and witty jokes even before the audition struck a chord with the judges. Ahren revealed that he was encouraged by a bunch of comedians in Portugal to pursue comedy after he made them laugh with his set. When Howie asked him about his comic timing, the contestant wittily replied that pauses while he's trying to relay the message keeps the momentum building.

For his AGT audition, Ahren made fun of his own special abilities, and his Frech ethnicity and also narrated an incident where a white woman poked a dig at his disability. He used various voices to mimic his and the woman's voice. The comedian also used the pause in between to his advantage and also impressed the audience with his timing and body language.

Ahren received a standing ovation from the judges. Simon called the comedian "funny and fearless," and expressed that people will remember him. Sofia hoped that he becomes the first comedian to win AGT. Heidi, for her part, called him funny and his jokes "cheeky."

Howie, who himself is a comedian, was immensely impressed with Ahren and said:

“I cannot believe you’ve only been doing this for one year. You seem to have a grasp of timing and humor. You open up the conversation and normalize humanity and originality and you’re funny...Sir, you’re not going to be doing engineering much longer. I think you’re going to be full time performing."

Eventually, the AGT judges gave Ahren their approval, advancing him to the next round. Viewers will have to wait and see how he fares ahead.

Season 18 of AGT has been extremely interesting so far. This week will bring in more acts for the third round of auditions. With golden buzzers still in play, it will be interesting to see who bags it this time. Viewers will have to tune in to see what acts are in store for the episode.

Don't miss to watch it this Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

