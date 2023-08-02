"Wow! Just Wow": AGT fans amazed by Sofía Vergara's golden buzzer winner Gabriel Henrique's performance

The electrifying stage of America's Got Talent (AGT) recently witnessed Gabriel Henrique's performance which was so extraordinary that it left both the judges and the audience in complete awe. A sensational singer from Brazil, Gabriel showcased his vocal prowess with an impeccable rendition of Whitney Houston's timeless classic Run to You.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the AGT viewers witnessed one of the most impeccable performances by none other than TikTok sensation Gabriel Henrique. The momentous performance earned him Sofia Vergara's coveted Golden Buzzer, propelling him one step closer to his dreams.

Based on his remarkable audition, many AGT fans and even the judges drew comparisons to music legends Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. In the comments section of Gabriel's AGT audition, one wrote:

James Fierro @SoftPlatypus23 @AGT @SofiaVergara Wow! Just Wow. He has a very amazing voice.

Gabriel Henrique's performance wowed AGT fans and Sofia Vergara alike

As the spotlight illuminated the America's Got Talent stage, Gabriel Henrique stood before the judges, as evidenced by his heart racing with excitement and nerves. He shared with the audience that this was his first time in the United States, and he was ecstatic to realize his dream of singing on this illustrious platform.

He explained his proficiency in English isn't strong, which is why he needed the assistance of a translator.

"It's my first time here in the United States and I'm just realizing a dream to be here, to sing for you guys here," Gabriel expressed.

Gabriel Henrique commenced his rendition of Run to You, and an air of anticipation filled the room, as seen in episode 9. From the first note, it became evident that the audience was about to witness something extraordinary.

Gabriel's voice soared effortlessly through the song, hitting breathtaking high notes that left everyone spellbound. The power and emotion in his vocals were palpable, drawing everyone into the depths of his mesmerizing performance. Many AGT fans who witnessed this took to social media to applaud his performance.

Fans applaud Henrique's performance (Image via @AGT/Twitter)

Fans applaud Henrique's performance (Image via @AGT/Twitter)

Sofia Vergara's golden buzzer winner Gabriel Henrique is a TikTok sensation

Gabriel's journey began on TikTok, where he has garnered immense popularity as @gabbrielhenrique. With over 510,000 followers, his soul-stirring videos of both original and cover songs caught the attention of music enthusiasts worldwide, especially of beloved female musicians like Mariah Carey and Celine Dion.

Gabriel Henrique's audition on episode 9 of season 18 was nothing short of a musical revelation. With his flawless rendition of Run to You, he left an indelible mark on the hearts of the judges and viewers alike. The comparisons to music icons Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey further validated his extraordinary gift.

As Judge Heidi Klum aptly proclaimed during the show,

"If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a baby, it would be Gabriel!.I mean, wow. You are incredible!"

On a similar note, Howie confessed he did not expect such a voice from Gabriel. He added that Gabriel sounded like "the best and finest pop diva there ever was."

The judge who awarded him the golden buzzer exclaimed she had been waiting for such a performance the whole season. Furthermore, she explained how she had been waiting for this feeling as a judge, and without further ado, she pressed the golden buzzer.

Tune in to watch the upcoming installment on August 8, 2023.