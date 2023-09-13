AGT season 18: Which acts performed tonight?

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 18, titled Qualifiers 4, aired on September 12 at 8 pm ET on NBC. So far, there were 11 acts competing for the finale during this episode of AGT.

As stated by NBC, the official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Eleven performers take the stage live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as judging is turned over to the American audience to vote for their favourite performer to move to the final round."

Among the acts featured during this episode were Chibi Unity, Anna Deguzman, D’Corey Johnson, Roland Abante, Kylie Frey, Freedom Singers, Mariandrea, Orlando Leyba, Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles, Shadow Ace, and Zion Clark.

A total of 55 acts were selected by the AGT judges - Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel - according to the show's format. However, only a few acts are now set to enter the finale out of these. Each week, 11 acts are showcased, and two are chosen for the finale based on audience votes. The remaining nine acts will be eliminated immediately. Since the judges will be left with zero power throughout this process, the season's winner will depend entirely on the audience.

A total of 11 acts appeared on America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 18

1) Zion Clark

A wrestler, mixed martial artist, and wheelchair racer, Zion Clark impressed the judges through his recent AGT performance. Among them, Simon expressed his awe at the act and said that he believes Zion will be in the finale.

2) Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles

A puppet group called Simon & The Cowbelles performs stories. As per their latest performance, the judges showed mixed reactions, with Simon noting that the performance “started well and got increasingly worse.”

3) Roland Abante

Roland Abante is known for songs such as Para Kang Baliw, Love Changes Everything, and others. The judges were so impressed with his performance that Heidi mentioned that she would have pushed another Golden Buzzer if she had one.

4) Mariandrea

Mariandrea is a professional dancer. During her latest performance, she impressed the judges, especially Simon, who said that she is "very, very interesting" and adding that he expected more. Meanwhile, Sofia and Heidi said Mariandrea appeared "possessed enough.”

5) Kylie Frey

Kylie Frey is a singer known for the songs such as Horses in Heaven, I Do Thing, One Night in Tulsa, Too Bad, and others. After her performance, the judges expressed mixed feedback, stating that she sang well but they were expecting more.

6) Chibi Unity

The judges were extremely impressed after the latest performance of Chibi Unity, with Heidi saying the act was "amazing" and Sofia remarking it was "breathtaking." According to Howie, this was the best act they saw during that time on that episode.

7) Freedom Singers

During their episode 18 appearance, the judges were stunned by the Freedom Singers' performance. Sofia Vergara even described how perfect their act was, while Simon shared how much they have improved their performance-wise since their previous one.

8) Orlando Leyba

At the end of Orlando Leyba's performance on AGT, Simon noted the impressive content that Leyba shared. Sofia and Heidi also expressed how much they enjoyed the performance.

9) Anna Deguzman

After Anna Deguzman's last performance, Howie mentioned how much he enjoyed her act and that he was impressed by the way he was with the way she presented. As for Heidi, Sofia, and Simon Cowell, their reviews of this magic show were also positive.

10) D’Corey Johnson

Singer D'Corey Johnson is known for songs like Beautiful Morning, I'm A Winner, and Christmas Is Here. Johnson's latest performance on the show impressed the judges, with Heidi Klum expressing her shock that despite being only 11 years old, he can perform so well.

11) Shadow Ace

Philip Galit performs shadow art under the stage name Shadow Ace. In the latest episode, Simon mentioned after his act on AGT season 18 that his level of performance may lead him to the finale, whereas Heidi added:

“so simple, but so creative.”

On September 13, NBC will air the next episode of AGT season 18, which will include the results of Qualifiers 4.