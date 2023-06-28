"Fantastic idea": AGT fans in splits over Simon Cowell using a soundboard after losing his voice during season 18 auditions

Popular reality competition series America' Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a new set of contestants participating in the fifth round of auditions of the competition. They delivered some of their best talents in hopes of impressing the judges and potentially moving forward to the next round.

On this week's episode of AGT, viewers witnessed many memorable moments, but the highlight of it all was judge Simon Cowell using a soundboard to relay his message to fellow judges and the contestants. Viewers witnessed him lose his voice in the previous week's episode and laughed out loud seeing Simon use the soundboard. One tweeted:

Ryan Bartholomee @RyanBartholomee 🏽 #AGT That soundboard for Simon is a fantastic idea! That soundboard for Simon is a fantastic idea! 😂👏🏽 #AGT

The hit NBC series is currently airing a successful 18th installment but has seen several popular franchises over the years it has been on air. Many contestants who have made their debut on stage have gone on to become well-known and renowned artists with sold-out concerts and a massive fan base.

The current installment saw contestants from all walks of life perform in front of the iconic judging panel - Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum.

Simon Cowell gifted a soundboard by Terry Crews on AGT

Howie Mandel @howiemandel

1. go turn on NBC right now

2. Simon got a soundboard If you’re not watching @AGT 1. go turn on NBC right now2. Simon got a soundboard If you’re not watching @AGT, 1. go turn on NBC right now2. Simon got a soundboard https://t.co/3fzT15PIbJ

Season 18 of AGT has seen many memorable moments over the past few weeks. Tonight's episode saw host Terry Crews welcome a brand new set of contestants from all over the world to the fifth round of auditions. Throughout the evening, viewers witness incredible acts and talents that won their way to the next round.

Simon Cowell, however, wasn't able to voice himself in most of the auditions. After the first act left the stage, the judge struggled to speak after losing his voice. The host then presented a solution to him and brought out a soundboard, which had several of the judge's questions, comments, and feedback already tuned in.

Before presenting the soundboard to Simon on AGT, Terry Crews said:

"Being the great person that I am, I got a gift for him...I have a special soundboard that has been loaded up with thousands of comments - a lot of things he’s said over the years - so we’ll be able to hear Simon Cowell.”

Throughout the rest of the episode, Simon used the soundboard to give most of his comments and ask questions. The machine also had the judge's iconic line to fellow judge Howie Mandel, which asked the latter to "shut up."

The previous week's AGT episode saw Sofia Vergara become Simon's translator, and replicated exactly what he said, for the most part. This week, The latter took the help of the soundboard, which helped him enunciate his thoughts and emotions better.

While no golden buzzer was used in tonight's episode, the judges advanced several acts to the next round.

These include The Sharpe Family Singers, dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, acrobat Chen Lei, country music duo Trailer Flowers, hip-hop dancer Erica Coffelt, child magician Ryland, musical comedian Barry Brewer Jr., tap dancer Justin Jackson, South Korean magician Sangsoon Kim, and singer Lachune.

AGT fans react to Simon Cowell using a soundboard on season 18

Fans took to social media to hilariously respond to Simon Cowell using a soundboard. Check out what they have to say.

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 #AGT I love Simon with his soundboard, cause that's totally me. I love Simon with his soundboard, cause that's totally me. 😂 #AGT

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18



Also where's that Soundboard I kinda want it. #AGT I wanna hear that soundboard how the audience heard it.Also where's that Soundboard I kinda want it. I wanna hear that soundboard how the audience heard it.Also where's that Soundboard I kinda want it. 😂 #AGT

Fans continued to laugh at the idea of giving Simon a soundboard. Check it out.

_anniemay @_anniemay mainly because he has a little voice box that has his phrases. #simoncowell I really like Simon Cowell having no voice this seasonmainly because he has a little voice box that has his phrases. #agt I really like Simon Cowell having no voice this season 😅 mainly because he has a little voice box that has his phrases. #agt #simoncowell

☀️ @_MindVibesLife #AGT Finally they’ve upgrade Simon with a voice lol Finally they’ve upgrade Simon with a voice lol 👏 #AGT

Season 18 of AGT has aired five rounds of auditions and has seen an incredible amount of talent in the form of contestants and acts performed on the coveted stage. The coming weeks will see more people make their debut and move forward in the competition. Viewers will have to wait and see it pan out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

