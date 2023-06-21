Who is Murmuration? Dance Troupe's blindfolded synchronized performance receives Howie Mandel's golden buzzer on AGT

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a new set of contestants and acts competing in the fourth round of auditions in hopes of impressing the judges and advancing to the next round. While some managed to be successful, others failed to do so.

On this week's episode of AGT, the dance troupe Murmuration from France stunned the audience with their blindfolded and extremely synchronized performance. The judges were left in awe of the group, who ended up with Howie Mandel's golden buzzer, advancing them straight to the live shows.

The hit NBC series has been very popular among the audience and has gone on to become one of the most popular reality competitions on television. Over the years, many contestants who have made their debut on stage have gone on to become really successful artists with a massive fan base worldwide.

Contestants of season 18 performed in front of the legendary judging panel - Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

Murmuration receive Howie Mandel's golden buzzer on AGT

Tonight's episode of AGT saw the host Terry Crews welcome contestants to the fourth audition round. Throughout the evening, fans witnessed incredible talent from all over the world making their mark on the stage and impressing the judges. The competition was tight as they hoped to advance forward.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Auditions 4, reads:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

Dance Troupe Murmuration gave AGT a solid chance. An army of 65 dancers appeared on stage to showcase the director Sadeck Berrabah's creation. He auditioned for season 13 of the show but didn't make it past the audition rounds. However, he was a finalist on France's Got Talent franchise, La France a un incroyable talent, along with his group Mega Unity.

The dancers joined the stage and blindfolded them ahead of the performance. Throughout their audition, the group showcased unbelievable synchronization. They never missed a beat and their arm-work left a major impression on the judges, who were left stunned and gave the contestants a standing ovation.

AGT judge Heidi complimented the synchronization and termed the performance "elegant." Sofia echoed her fellow judge's feelings and recalled her own golden buzzer The Mayyas, who went on to win season 17 of the show. The judge termed Murmuation's audition "magnificent."

Howie then gave his feedback to the dance troupe and said:

"Well, I was mesmerized. I find what you do hypnotic. And I think it's very original, and I find it more magnificent when you get a large group of people and the movements are smaller...but perfect. It blew me away."

The AGT judge proceeded to mimic the group's hand movements and walked across the judging panel to press the golden buzzer. Murmuration was left shocked and emotional as they were advancing to the live shows.

Season 18 of AGT keeps getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, more contestants and acts will make their debut on the stage and deliver their best talents to impress the judges. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who all make it to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

