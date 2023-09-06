AGT season 18: 11 acts that took the stage in episode 16

The third round of live qualifiers for America's Got Talent season 18 aired on NBC on September 5, 2023 featuring 11 acts vying for audience votes. With results to be announced on September 6, the episode is a critical juncture in the competition. Unlike earlier rounds where judges had a say, the audience now holds the power to decide which two acts will advance to the next stage.

This latest episode of AGT season 18 is part of a series of five qualifiers, each featuring 11 acts from a pool of 55, handpicked by judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. The previous rounds aired on August 22 and August 29.

The tension is palpable as AGT Season 18 barrels toward its grand finale on September 26 and 27. The top 11 acts will compete not just for bragging rights but for a life-changing $1 million prize and a Las Vegas show.

AGT Season 18 third qualifier elevates the competition and sets the stage for the million-dollar finale

1) Mzansi Youth Choir

Expand Tweet

From South Africa, the Mzansi Youth Choir took to the AGT season 18 stage with a moving performance of Fleetwood Mac's song Everywhere. The audience rose to their feet, offering a standing ovation mirroring the judges' enthusiasm. Simon Cowell didn't hold back, labeling the performance as spectacular.

The choir, already a Golden Buzzer recipient from the audience, showcased their flawless harmonies and magnetic stage presence, uplifting both the judges and viewers.

2) Putri Ariani

Expand Tweet

Following the choir, Putri Ariani graced the AGT season 18 stage. Known for her victory on Indonesia's Got Talent, she opted for U2's I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For. Sofia Vergara was particularly moved, confessing that she had never heard anything so beautiful. Putri's emotional depth and exceptional vocal control set her apart as one of the evening's most memorable acts.

3) Phil Wright & Parent Jam

Expand Tweet

Phil Wright & Parent Jam faced a challenging moment when Howie Mandel hit the red buzzer on their dance performance, questioning their potential as a million-dollar act. The audience, however, voiced their disagreement through a chorus of boos aimed at Mandel.

Despite the setback, the group's energy and the heartwarming concept of parents dancing alongside their children left a lasting impression on the AGT season 18 stage.

4) Trigg Watson

Expand Tweet

Magic filled the air as Trigg Watson stepped into the spotlight. With a trick that left the audience scratching their heads, he captivated most, but not Simon Cowell. While the trick was lauded, Cowell found Watson's presentation style less than engaging, even going so far as to call it annoying. Howie Mandel chimed in, noting that the act had exciting bookends but a dull middle.

5) Warrior Squad

Expand Tweet

Hailing from India, Warrior Squad brought a blend of acrobatics and dance to the stage. Their performance featured a giant swing, human towers, and aerial flips, leaving the audience gasping. Howie Mandel couldn't help but draw parallels to past AGT contestants V. Unbeatable, describing Warrior Squad's act as mesmerizing.

6) Herwan Legaillard

Expand Tweet

The night took a daring turn with Herwan Legaillard, a French sword swallower. But he didn't stop there. Legaillard combined his dangerous act with aerial acrobatics, culminating in a spin above the judges' desk. Heidi Klum was particularly impressed, declaring him her favorite act of the evening.

7) Summer Rios

Expand Tweet

Summer Rios, a singer with a powerful voice, took her turn in the spotlight. She belted out a song that, while beautiful was criticized by Simon Cowell for being overproduced. Sofia Vergara disagreed, finding the performance captivating and expressing hope that America would cast their votes for Summer. The singer's vocal range was impressive, but the debate among the judges left her future on the AGT season 18 uncertain.

8) Justin Jackson

Expand Tweet

Justin Jackson was next, a tap dancer with a flair for the dramatic. He incorporated elements like jump ropes and confetti to elevate his routine. Sofia Vergara admired his skill, noting how he made a challenging dance form look effortless. While the act was energetic and visually appealing, it left some wondering if it had enough impact to advance him in AGT season 18.

9) MOS

Expand Tweet

Closing this segment was MOS, a Japanese brass band that stirred mixed feelings among the judges. Simon Cowell was all praises, thoroughly enjoying the musical ensemble. However, Howie Mandel felt that the band would be better suited as part of a larger act.

10) Barry Brewer Jr.

Expand Tweet

Comedian Barry Brewer Jr. had the audience chuckling. However, as per the judges, his act fell short compared to his first audition. Simon Cowell mentioned that while Barry was likable, his previous performance had set a higher bar. The comedian's jokes were well-timed, and his stage presence was confident, but the judges' lukewarm feedback raised doubts about his next round in AGT season 18.

11) Philip Bowen

Expand Tweet

Last but not least, Philip Bowen, a violinist, captivated the audience with his strings. Notably, he had lost over 50 pounds since his first audition, adding a personal triumph to his musical journey.

Howie Mandel made a light-hearted comment about enjoying watching a man fiddle with himself, while Heidi Klum praised Philip's infectious energy. His performance was emotionally and technically impressive, rounding off an AGT season 18 episode 16 with diverse talents.

From singers and magicians to comedians and acrobats, the AGT season 18 episode 16 acts were as varied as they were entertaining. It kept viewers engaged and sparking debates about who truly deserves to move forward.