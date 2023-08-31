AGT season 18: Who made it through Qualifiers 2?

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (AGT) season 18 is in full swing, with the audition rounds successfully coming to an end towards the start of this month. Over the next few episodes, the qualifiers will determine the specific acts and performers making their way to the live finals rounds of season 18.

Recently, Qualifiers 2 saw a total of 11 acts perform. Out of them, the judges selected two acts that would qualify for the next round. The August 30 episode saw judges choose Murmuration and Ahren Belisle as the two qualifiers. Belisle is a unique, mute comedian who used a text-to-speech app to convey jokes. Murmuration, on the other hand, is a dance group that Howie Mandel chose for his Golden Buzzer performance.

AGT season 18 Qualifiers 2 results announced

Murmuration and Belisle will join the likes of Lavender Darcangelo and dog act Adrian Stoica & Hurricane, who emerged as winners in Qualifiers 1 of AGT season 18. Qualifiers 2 saw the likes of Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, Alfie Andrew, Ahren Belisle, Ryland, and Murmuration finish in the top 5.

The judges then narrowed the competition down to Belisle, Murmuration, and Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy. Once the audience votes were considered, Belisle and Murmuration were announced as winners. Murmuration, in particular, was not one of the favorites to qualify, but some firm improvement for Qualifiers 2 convinced the judges.

The dance group produced an emphatic, stunning performance that was described as “literally perfection” by Simon Cowell. On the other hand, Belisle employed his service dog in his latest act and had some hilarious jokes for Sofia Vergara in particular. He ended up calling the Modern Family actress Sofia “Viagra” instead. His performance proved enough to finish second, and the judges commended him for his originality and improvement.

The rest of the talented acts unfortunately had to return home. For example, the Sharpe Family Singers were said to have picked the wrong song by the judges. Singer-songwriter Dani Kerr narrowly missed out on the top 5. Ryland Petty, a young magician, was also in the top 5 but missed out on the top 3. Still, Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy will be most disappointed with the results of AGT season 18.

They received acclaim from all judges for their performance but missed out on audience votes. Regardless, the uniquely talented Murmuration Group and Ahren Belisle will return for the final rounds of AGT season 18.

The NBC show will now return on September 5 for Qualifiers 3 of the show. The results will be announced in episode 17, set to air a day later.