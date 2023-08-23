AGT season 18: How to vote for the Top 55

SK POP

By Anshika Rai
Modified Aug 23, 2023 07:19 GMT
AGT season 18
AGT season 18 (Image via Instagram/ @terrycrews)

America's Got Talent (AGT), which was created by Simon Cowell back in 2006, has been a fan favorite for more than a decade. The judges of the show, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, have so far, seen acts in season 18 that wowed them and made them fall in love with contestants because of their skills.

A total of 55 acts have been selected for America's Got Talent season 18 Live Shows. Viewers who wish to support their favorite acts will now have the opportunity to submit their votes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Voting will be open until Wednesday morning, 7 am ET. Furthermore, according to NBC:

“You're limited to 10 votes per Act per method of voting. All you have to do is head to the AGT app (which you can download via the App Store or Google Play) or go to NBC.com/AGTVote. If you don't already have one, you'll be prompted to sign up for a free NBCUniversal Profile using your email address on order to complete the voting process.”

Among the 11 acts presented each week, only a few will be chosen to perform in the America's Got Talent season 18 finale.

America's Got Talent (AGT): A complete list of the top 55 acts for season 18

From every Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, AGT fans can vote for their favorite acts through the voting process. The results of the same will be declared every Wednesday. In the finale, only two acts will step into the spotlight based on the votes they gather.

The voting for this Tuesday's episode is already open.

Here is the list of the 55 selected acts in AGT season 18:

  1. 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus
  2. Adrian & Hurricane
  3. Ahren Belisle
  4. Alfie Andrew
  5. Andrew Stanton
  6. Anna Deguzman
  7. Avantgardey
  8. Barry Brewer Jr.
  9. Brynn Cummings
  10. Chibi Unity
  11. Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy
  12. Dani Kerr
  13. D’Corey Johnson
  14. Eduardo Antonio Trevino
  15. Erica Coffelt
  16. Eseniia Mikheeva
  17. Freedom Singers
  18. Gabriel Henrique
  19. Grace Good
  20. Herwan Legaillard
  21. John Wines
  22. Justin Jackson
  23. Kylie Frey
  24. Lachune
  25. Lambros Garcia
  26. Lavender Darcangelo
  27. Mandy Muden
  28. Mariandrea
  29. Maureen Langan
  30. Mitch Rossell
  31. MOS
  32. Murmuration
  33. Mzansi Youth Choir
  34. Oleksandr Leshchenko & Magic Innovations
  35. Orlando Leyba
  36. Phil Wright & Parent Jam
  37. Philip Bowen
  38. Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles
  39. Putri Ariani
  40. Ramadhani Brothers
  41. Ray Wold
  42. Roland Abante
  43. Ryland
  44. Sainted
  45. Sangsoon Kim
  46. Shadow Ace
  47. Sharpe Family Singers
  48. Steel Panther
  49. Summer Rios
  50. Three G
  51. Trailer Flowers
  52. Trigg Watson
  53. True Villains
  54. Warrior Squad
  55. Zion Clark

The other contestants on that list will be eliminated after fans select two acts every week. On September 13, all of the contestants selected for the show will compete for the season 18 trophy as well as $1 million in prize money.

The upcoming episode of AGT season 18 is titled Qualifiers 1 Results. Its synopsis is as follows:

“Two acts from the previous night's show move on to the final round of competition; starring Creator/Executive Producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel; Terry Crews serves as host.”

Additionally, NBC will air the latest episode of AGT season 18 on August 23, 2023.

