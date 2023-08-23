AGT season 18: How to vote for the Top 55

America's Got Talent (AGT), which was created by Simon Cowell back in 2006, has been a fan favorite for more than a decade. The judges of the show, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, have so far, seen acts in season 18 that wowed them and made them fall in love with contestants because of their skills.

A total of 55 acts have been selected for America's Got Talent season 18 Live Shows. Viewers who wish to support their favorite acts will now have the opportunity to submit their votes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Voting will be open until Wednesday morning, 7 am ET. Furthermore, according to NBC:

“You're limited to 10 votes per Act per method of voting. All you have to do is head to the AGT app (which you can download via the App Store or Google Play) or go to NBC.com/AGTVote. If you don't already have one, you'll be prompted to sign up for a free NBCUniversal Profile using your email address on order to complete the voting process.”

Among the 11 acts presented each week, only a few will be chosen to perform in the America's Got Talent season 18 finale.

America's Got Talent (AGT): A complete list of the top 55 acts for season 18

From every Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, AGT fans can vote for their favorite acts through the voting process. The results of the same will be declared every Wednesday. In the finale, only two acts will step into the spotlight based on the votes they gather.

The voting for this Tuesday's episode is already open.

Here is the list of the 55 selected acts in AGT season 18:

82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus Adrian & Hurricane Ahren Belisle Alfie Andrew Andrew Stanton Anna Deguzman Avantgardey Barry Brewer Jr. Brynn Cummings Chibi Unity Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy Dani Kerr D’Corey Johnson Eduardo Antonio Trevino Erica Coffelt Eseniia Mikheeva Freedom Singers Gabriel Henrique Grace Good Herwan Legaillard John Wines Justin Jackson Kylie Frey Lachune Lambros Garcia Lavender Darcangelo Mandy Muden Mariandrea Maureen Langan Mitch Rossell MOS Murmuration Mzansi Youth Choir Oleksandr Leshchenko & Magic Innovations Orlando Leyba Phil Wright & Parent Jam Philip Bowen Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles Putri Ariani Ramadhani Brothers Ray Wold Roland Abante Ryland Sainted Sangsoon Kim Shadow Ace Sharpe Family Singers Steel Panther Summer Rios Three G Trailer Flowers Trigg Watson True Villains Warrior Squad Zion Clark

The other contestants on that list will be eliminated after fans select two acts every week. On September 13, all of the contestants selected for the show will compete for the season 18 trophy as well as $1 million in prize money.

The upcoming episode of AGT season 18 is titled Qualifiers 1 Results. Its synopsis is as follows:

“Two acts from the previous night's show move on to the final round of competition; starring Creator/Executive Producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel; Terry Crews serves as host.”

Additionally, NBC will air the latest episode of AGT season 18 on August 23, 2023.