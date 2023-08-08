AGT season 18 episode 10: Which performers are set to audition and where to follow them on Instagram?

America's Got Talent or AGT's eighteenth season reaches midway through its airing schedule with the release of episode 10 on August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. While the auditions tease viewers with talents one after another, the eventual winner of the $1 million prize money is a name that only time will reveal.

Let us take a look at the talents and their Instagram as they set to wow judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 10 brings magic, dance, comedy and improv onto stage

1) Ahmed Bharoocha

Instagram handle: @ahmedbharoocha

Ahmed Bharoocha, the stand-up comedian and actor from Adult Swim's Dream Corp LLC, is set to appear in the tenth episode of Season 18 of AGT. The comedy veteran has already made appearances in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2015, Conan in 2010, and Comedy Central.

2) Chibi Unity

Instagram handle: @chibiunity_official

In the upcoming episode, Chibi Unity will be showcasing their dancing chops on stage with their eleven-member team. The fusion crew from Niigata, Japan is part of a larger dance company known as Dance Presentation Unity and has previously been featured on World of Dance season 4 in 2020.

At the moment they have over 22,100 followers on Instagram.

3) Daragh and Dexter

Instagram handle: @dexterthebalancingdog

Dexter and Daragh Kavanagh will be bringing their charm and balancing skills on air with AGT's Season 18 audition. In the above video, the two can be seen putting on matching outfits for their Instagram family. Dexter and Daragh have previously appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Good Morning America.

As the instagram bio rightfully says:

"Your favourite dog's favourite dog account."

4) Donovyn Diaz

Instagram handle: @donovyndiaz

This professional dancer and choreographer from Cranford, New Jersey can sport high jumps, flips, and splits in his dance routines. Donovyn Diaz is equally dedicated to gymnastics, as evident from his posts on Tiktok and Instagram. He has been previously featured on So You Think You Can Dance? Season 17.

5) Duo Dádiva

Instagram handle: @duo_dadiva_

The Cuban duo known to perform impossible yet breathtaking acrobatics on television, Duo Dádiva, is set to appear on AGT after their stint at France’s Got Talent and Got Talent All Stars Spain.

The two in the team, Amalia Cruz Duquen, and Lyolexan Torres, have been captured amid their performance in the above post.

6) Eduardo Antonio Trevino

Instagram handle: @eduardoatrevino2012

Eduardo Antonio Trevino is a child prodigy from Humble, Texas who specializes is Mariachi. The ten-year-old boy is full of surprises, especially when it comes to the range of his voice. Eduardo appeared in Jennifer Hudson’s talk show for the occasion of Cinco De Mayo.

He shot to fame with his performance at the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in San Antonio.

7) Heather and Bogart

Instagram handle: @heatherandbogart

While the Instagram account belongs to Heather Knudson, the bio speaks about her best pal Bogart. It says,

"Bogart lost his leg at 3 years old to cancer, and almost lost another at 4. It's been a long road, but he is now healthy and happy at 7"

Bogart has passed his Canine Good Citizenship test under the American Kennel Club and is a certified good boy now.

8) Improv Everywhere

Instagram handle: @improvevery

Improv Everywhere is a 20-year-old wonderful comedy collective that stages impromptu performances in addition to being available for hiring and shooting videos through their website. The bio for the video creator handle introduces itself as:

"Based in New York, Improv Everywhere causes scenes of chaos and joy in public places."

9) Josh Alfred

Instagram handle: @josh2funny

Josh Alfred, the TikTok and Instagram famous Nigerian comedian, actor, and musician known as Josh2Funny, is set to appear on episode 10 of AGT 2023. He is the creator of his skit #DontLeaveMe and has a following of 2.7 million on Instagram.

10) Kevin Li

Instagram handle: @kevinlimagic

Enchanting Michelle Yeoh and Kevin Durant with his magic, Kevin Li is another big guest to arrive in this week's episode. This magician extends his talent beyond the streets and stages as he has appeared in Penn & Teller's Fool Us.

Li currently has over 187,000 followers on Instagram.

11) Morgan & Roxi

Instagram handle: @morganandroxi

The aerialist duo Morgan & Roxi comprises 40-year-old Morgan Barbour from Virginia and 27-year-old Roxi Kevill from Wales. The two specialise in flying trapeze and hair hanging while they defy the forces of gravity on stage.

Off-screen, the two women have been applauded and awarded for their victory at the BPASF National Championships in 2022.

12) Papayaso

Instagram handle: @papyasotheclown

The Instagram handle of Papayaso, the Clown is handled by actor, writer, musician, and comedian Andres Parada. Hailing from Tubac, Arizona, this upcoming cartoon sketch has a modest following of 66 on Instagram and is sure to gain wider attention from the performance in AGT 2023.

13) Titos Tsai

Instagram handle: @titos_firedancer

Prior to AGT, Titos Tsai has garnered over 46,100 followers on Instagram since he joined the platform in 2017. The sword dancer from Taipei, Taiwan was invited to perform at the Amazing Chinese where he qualified as a finalist.

Tsai won the bronze medal and the Prix Cirque Du Soleil trophy at the Festival Mondial du Cirque de Demain, held in Paris, France.

The new episodes of America’s Got Talent or AGT stream every Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.