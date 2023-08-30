AGT season 18: Fans compare Murmuration to Mayyas, claim they "killed it" during Live Shows

This week on America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18, 11 acts and performers took the stage during the second Live Shows Round (Qualifiers) of the season. One of the performers who took the stage was Murmuration, who received the Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel during the audition rounds.

While they were impressed by the group's coordination and choreography, it also reminded fans of another group, Mayyas. The latter has competed in and won America's Got Talent in 2022. Fans took to social media to say that Murmuration "killed it" during their live performance.

A Twitter user @TheR3alArmo took to the platform to say that not only did Murmuration remind him of the Mayyas, but he believes that they might win this year. He tweeted:

"Murmuration killed it tonight! They are following a similar path The Mayyas took last year, which makes me think they will take home the W this year!"

AGT season 18 fans applaud Murmuration online

This week America's Got Talent saw 11 more acts take center stage as they performed live in front of the studio audience and the judges. Murmuration was one such group that took the stage and the group was also Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer recipient.

Their act, which was led by Sadeck Berrabah used lights, drama, insane coordination, and a message. Their performance reminded fans of Mayyas, the winners of season 17.

Their performance was an improvisation of what they did during the audition by using their arms to elevate the dance routine. By using gloves, hats, lights, and more, they made their arm movements the highlight of their performances and received praise from judges and audience alike.

After the performance, Howie Mandel urged the live audience and viewers across the US to vote for Murmuration because they "have to be in the finals."

Simon Cowell noted that the group was in a "different league" and that their performance was "literally perfection" and Sofia Vergara said that their performance was "breathtaking." Meanwhile, Heidi Klum apologized for not giving them enough credit when they auditioned for AGT and noted that they were amazing.

Fans took to social media to echo the judges' thoughts and praised the AGT season 18 dance group. While some said that they waited the entire night to watch the performance, others called the group the "best act of the night."

Other acts that performed during AGT season 18 episode 14 included Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, Ahren Belisle, Andrew Stanton, Erica Coffelt, Steel Panther, Three G, Ryland Petty, Alfie Andrew, Deni Kerr, and Sharpe Family Singers.

How to vote during the Live Shows?

America's Got Talent season 18 will feature 11 acts that take the stage every week until September 13, 2023. The contestants will take the stage every Tuesday and the results will be announced the following day. The voting lines will open every Tuesday at 8 pm ET and will remain open till Wednesday, at 7 am ET during which fans can cast their votes up to 10 times as per Act per method of voting.

To vote for their favorite performer, fans can download the AGT app or go to NBC.com/AGTVote. The NBC show will return tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, to announce which two contestants who performed this week will make it to the final round.