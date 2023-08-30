AGT season 18: Why do fans think Andrew Stanton is "insane"?

This week, America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired a brand new live segment. During the segment, 11 more acts took the stage as they performed in front of the studio audience and the judges.

Those who performed included Murmuration, Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, Ahren Belisle, Andrew Stanton, Erica Coffelt, Steel Panther, Three G, Ryland Petty, Alfie Andrew, Dani Kerr, and Sharpe Family Singers.

Andrew Staton, the sword swallower, took the stage towards the end of the segment, at around 9:30 pm ET and promised not to cut his act short. While he performed some jaw-dropping stunts while on stage, he seemed to have hurt himself and was breathing heavily after his act.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and noted that they were glad that he was okay. They also deemed Stanton "insane" for his dangerous feats. One user, @Amanda_Parsons wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Andrew Stanton is insane. I was cringing, hiding, kicking my feet, squealing, and watching. I really hope he's ok, because he got hurt. Please let him go through."

AGT fans react to Andrew Stanton's season 18 Live Shows performance

One of the 11 acts that performed on America's Got Talent was sword swallower Andrew Stanton. AGT season 18 wasn't Andrew's first time on the stage as he previously competed in the British installment of the franchise.

The performer began his act by inserting a large metal motorized spring into his nose which came out of his mouth. While this was enough to get mixed expressions from the judges, his act didn't stop there.

Stanton's assistant accompanied him on stage for the next part of the act. He began by attaching chains to the female assistant's body and lifting her up, foreshadowing what he was about to do.

The AGT season 18 contestant then swallowed two swords and attached the chains to his eye sockets with the help of rubber hooks. After successfully completing the act, Stanton proceeded with the third segment of the performance.

This included swallowing a bigger sword and suspending himself in the air with a metal clamp. Once he secured his head on the clamp, he swung around the stage before the assistant climbed onto Andrew and they briefly swung together.

After the performance, the AGT contestant was breathing heavily and fell to his knees. When host Terry Crews checked in with him, the performer noted that he was fine, but didn't sound very convincing. The team further enquired if he needed a medic, but Stanton declined.

However, when Simon Cowell asked him if he was hurt, the contestant confirmed that he had injured himself. About the AGT season 18 performance, Simon noted that it was "brilliantly disgusting" and called it one of his favorite acts of the night.

Fans took to social media to react to Andrew Stanton's performance, which left most of them both terrified and mesmerized.

AGT season 18 will return on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, during which the results of this week's qualifier will be announced. Voting lines will be open until Wednesday, August 30, 7 am ET.