Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley reveals terrible living conditions during prison sentence

USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best saw its season 10 being released in March 2023. The show’s headlining couple, Todd and Julie, were convinced in 2022 of various accusations, including wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. The two entered prison in January of this year and appear to be having an utterly terrible time.

While Todd has been sentenced to a whopping 12 years in prison, his wife Julie will have to serve a 7-year sentence. While Todd’s wife has been serving her sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, he has been a resident of the federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida.

Todd’s behavior led to his sentence being reduced to 10 years, which still represents a considerable chunk of time. The Reality TV star recently went into detail about the kind of living conditions he has had to deal with.

Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best sheds light on poor prison living conditions

Chrisley was recently part of the Cuomo show, where he decided to go into detail concerning the kind of treatment that has been meted out in prison. He claimed that there were a range of apparent problems concerning his stay. This included outdated food and overall poor conditions of living,

“It is so disgustingly filthy. The food is dated and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they’re literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting 1,000 calories a day.”

Hence, while Chrisley is struggling with the food quality, he claims that most of the food he gets is expired. At the same time, he claimed that the inmates around him were being asked to survive on less than 1000 calories a day.

Moreover, Todd has been involved in a back-and-forth with a prison employee responsible for deciding the food quotas. He claimed that to upgrade his living conditions, he had been using his money to buy 12 packs of Tuna a week.

However, a staff member with a problem with Chrisley eventually lowered the limit to 3 Tuna packs a week,

“I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary. So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She has not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”

Hence, one can conclude that the 50-year-old has not spent the best time in prison. Moreover, it seems a group of employees have been tasked with ‘humbling’ him during his sentence.

“[They said], what we need to do is we need to put him in diesel therapy and put him in shackles and let him ride around the country for a time and then bring him back and that will humble him. He thinks he’s in one of his mansions that he’s used to living in, but this is the f–king [Bureau of Prisons]. That’s what he’ll need."

This has led to a range of threatening conversations. Chrisley claimed people had clicked his photos while he was asleep in a bid to extort money from him for his "protection."

Needless to say, the Chrisley Knows Best star has not been having the best time off the show.