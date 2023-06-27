Lindsie Chrisley recently opened up about why she doesn't follow her siblings on Instagram. The Chrisley Knows Best star explained during an Instagram Q&A that she has, in fact, blocked her siblings over an argument, but she did not provide her fans with any further details.

On Monday, June 26, Lindsie responded to a fan's question on Instagram regarding why she and her siblings no longer follow each other on social media.

"Well, since I'm being v[ery] honest. I blocked everyone in an argument since I didn't want to deal with it."

She further added it was her fault for the action taken, "So it's my fault. My b."

"We are all fine": Lindsie Chrisley on her relationship with her siblings

Lindsie Chrisley rose to stardom as a cast member of USA Network reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best, which showcased her father Todd Chrisley, and his family's lifestyle.

During the show, Lindsie and Todd had a fallout, which eventually led to her leaving the rest of the cast. Since then, fans have got to witness the family conflicts and eventually resolve them offscreen.

However, recently, she had blocked her sister Savannah, 25, and brothers Chase, 27, and Grayson, 17, on Instagram. She still follows her elder brother, 31-year-old Kyle.

While she admitted her role in the argument that triggered this action, she assures fans that there is no drama between the family. She clarified:

“No drama though, everything is fine. We are all fine."

Lindsie Chrisley, who writes inspirational quotes along with endearing photos with family, especially her 10-year-old son Jackson Campbell, has been open about her relationship with her father and other members of the family.

The Southern Tea podcast host revealed in a December 2022 episode she will be spending the holidays away from Todd and stepmom Julie Chrisley following their prison sentencing.

"With my parents’ sentencing just being a couple of days before Thanksgiving and me having Jackson for Thanksgiving, emotions were very high at that point," she said.

The couple was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion in November 2022.

“I just didn’t feel it was in the best interest of Jackson for him to go and see my parents in any state that they normally aren’t if that makes sense.”

In the past, Lindsie Chrisley has been seen having a tumultuous relationship with her father who previously alleged that she was having an affair with The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

This was followed by Lindsie filing a police report accusing Todd and her brother Chase.

"I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone. But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation. And unfortunately, I'm going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out," she said in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The father and daughter ultimately reconciled. Contrary to assumptions, Lindsie Chrisley emphasized that her reconciliation with her father was not solely due to the trial or legal reasons. Instead, the turning point occurred when Todd showed his support during Lindsie's divorce from her ex-husband, Will Campbell.

Chrisley Knows Best season 10 premiered on February 6 at 9 pm ET on Peacock and Fubo TV.

