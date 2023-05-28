Why were death threat charges against Kyle Chrisley dropped? Chrisley Knows Best alum receives relief amidst legal issues

The Chrisley family from Chrisley Knows Best is not unfamiliar with being on the wrong side of the law. While Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently in jail on fraud charges, their son Kyle Chrisley isn’t someone who is a stranger to crime either. While he still has various charges against him, he is no longer facing a death threat suit after his ex-wife, Alexus, refused to cooperate with the investigation anymore.

The original complaint by Alexus was made in 2019, as she reported that he texted her stating that he would go to the streets and take care of the problem with her. According to the police, the texts included a picture of the former reality star pointing a weapon at himself.

Chrisley Knows Best alum Kyle Chrisley is still in trouble with the law

Chrisley Knows Best’s Julie and Todd’s eldest son, Kyle Chrisley, recently got some good news while drowning in a sea of legal troubles. The former reality star was previously arrested in Oklahoma in May 2019 after being picked up by the police on drug possession charges.

However, soon after the arrest, the police were made aware of the former Chrisley Knows Best cast member’s outstanding arrest warrant in Georgia for threatening to kill his ex-wife Alexus in January 2019. She previously stated that the former reality star sent her threatening text messages threatening to kill her.

According to her, the text messages read:

"Not before I end you. I’m going to the streets I will get my sh*t and take care of this problem with you because if I’m not with you nobody will be. By Alexus."

She further inquired whether he was threatening her, and the reality star responded by saying that he was. However, in recent developments, Alexus Whilby is no longer cooperating with the police, which has led them to drop all charges in the death threat suit against Kyle.

The Deklab County DA states that they further investigated and reviewed the evidence and the discussion with the victim, and based on all the facts and circumstances, their office has declined to prosecute the case.

However, the Chrisley Knows Best former cast member is still in a lot of trouble, as he was arrested in March 2023 in Tenessee, almost two months after his parents surrendered themselves and Todd checked into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Julie into the Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna.

According to the public citation, Kyle was arrested for aggravated assault after he got into a physical fight with one of his supervisors and allegedly pulled out a makeshift blade. After the arrest, Chrisley Knows Best's Kyle Chrisley appeared in court for “booking procedures related to the active criminal warrant” and was transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center with the bond amount set at $3,000, which he paid in order to be released from the detention center.

However, according to the company that Kyle allegedly worked for, Penke Truck Rental, the police report was wrong, and Kyle never worked for the company.

