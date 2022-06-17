Who is Savannah Chrisley? Chrisley Knows Best star addresses Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fraud conviction

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley broke her silence for the first time after parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank and tax fraud earlier this month.

Savannah's parents, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were convicted on June 7, 2022 and were found guilty on all five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and one count of tax fraud.

Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice after she was accused of creating a fake credit report and false bank statements to rent a home. The couple are yet to be sentenced in the case, which has put a pause on all of their upcoming projects.

Through her Instagram post on Thursday, Savannah had asked her followers to “please be kind” before sharing their thoughts and opinions on her parents. She said:

“This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed.”

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley's relationships explored

Savannah Chrisley was born on August 11, 1997 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She has pursued a career as an actress and is known for her roles in multiple projects including Sharknado 4: Royal Pains (2009), The 4th Awakens (2016), and Chrisley Knows Best (2014), in which she stars alongside her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley and siblings Lindsie, Chase, Kyle and Grayson.

Savannah is a former pageant winner and was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 2015. The star also competed in the Miss Teen USA pageant in July 2016 and made it to the semi-finals.

The reality star began dating Nic Kerdiles in November 2017 after meeting him on Instagram. The pair got engaged in April 2019, however, things took a turn for the worse. She did not make it down the aisle with her former fiance as the duo postponed the wedding.

She explained the situation on the Chrisley Confessions podcast in June 2020 and said:

“We made [the decision] together. We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating. I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper, and it’s hard.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star ultimately announced her split from Nic via Instagram in September 2020:

“Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

However, in November 2020, Savannah revealed that she might still have a future with her ex-fiancé. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, she said:

“Nic and I, we’re on good terms. We’re both so young and ambitious, and you know, we’re trying to find our way in life. … No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out.”

She also proceeded to say the the exes “want to be successful in [their] careers” following the breakup," and the star wanted to focus on herself for the time being, which "is the best way to go."

Prior to her engagement to Nic, the star dated musician Blaire Hanks, basketball player Luke Kennard and former Bachelor Colton Underwood.

Savannah, along with her sibling Lindsie, have come out in support of their parents amid the ongoing battle and trials. Savannah shared a quote by Zanna Keithley about perseverance and positive thinking, along with urging followers to respect their privacy and have faith in God.

Lindsie, although estranged from her father, appeared in court to testify in favor of him and Julie Chrisley. She also revealed her co-parenting struggles with ex-husband Will Campbell and his lack of support during the Chrisley family's tumultuous time on her podcast.

