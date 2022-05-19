How will Beyond the Edge champion Colton Underwood spend the prize money? Fans congratulate the winner

After weeks of living in the dangerous jungles of Panama and facing grueling tasks, Beyond the Edge declared Colton Underwood the champion of the competition on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, on CBS. The former Bachelor star will donate all his winnings to his charity Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation.

Hosted by sports announcer and commentator Mauro Ronallo, Beyond the Edge aired on March 16, 2022, with nine celebrities spending 14 days in the jungle, facing various challenges to win money for their respective charities.

Beyond the Edge champion Colton Underwood to donate prize money to charity

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood won the finale of the celebrity-competition show, raising $100,000 for his charity, Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which is dedicated to fighting cystic fibrosis.

His teammate for the final challenge, former NFL coach Mike Singletary, will also donate the cash prize he won to his charity, Changing Our Perspective.

The show started with Lauren Alaina, country music star Craig Morgan, former star athletes Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary, Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, actress Jodie Sweetin and reality TV veterans Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams.

Only Underwood, along with Singletary, Ray Lewis, and Craig Morgan, made it to the finale after weeks of challenges and eliminations.

Fans congratulate Colton Underwood on Twitter

Fans were overjoyed with his win and took to Twitter to congratulate the star.

Taylor Thomas @Cooneygirl97 🏻 🏻 Congratulations to @colton and @Singletary_28 for winning #BeyondtheEdge ! I have really enjoyed watching the entire season and this cast is so inspiring! Really hoping this show gets picked up for a second season! Congratulations to @colton and @Singletary_28 for winning #BeyondtheEdge! I have really enjoyed watching the entire season and this cast is so inspiring! Really hoping this show gets picked up for a second season! 💪🏻💪🏻😁😁😊😊 https://t.co/3jB8g0L1ab

ADG @ihateangelo

What a great season.

Mauro really grew on me too.



#BeyondTheEdge #CBS @colton @MSing50official Congrats to Colton & Coach on the win tonight.What a great season.Mauro really grew on me too. Congrats to Colton & Coach on the win tonight. What a great season. Mauro really grew on me too. #BeyondTheEdge #CBS @colton @MSing50official https://t.co/Iav42SDyXU

Sonia S @sonnyrita Love both of them but Colton deserves to win this. Colton stopping to help Ray when he bumped his head.Love both of them but Colton deserves to win this. #beyondtheedge Colton stopping to help Ray when he bumped his head. ❤️❤️❤️ Love both of them but Colton deserves to win this. #beyondtheedge

A quick recap of Beyond the Edge's last episode

Underwood and Lewis competed in the final adventure in the last episode of Beyond the Edge. Since Lewis was at the top of the leaderboard, he picked Morgan to be on his team. Underwood was paired with Singletary for the final adventure, in which the players had to collect pennants representing different past adventures. The first duo to collect all their pennants and place them in the correct order was declared the show's winner.

After many challenges, both teams collected pennants but struggled to remember the correct order. Both teams placed the pennants in the wrong order, but after trial and error, Underwood and Singletary got the order right and were declared the show's winner.

The winner received an extra $100,000 to add to their prize pot, while the winner’s teammate got $50,000.

All about Colton Underwood and his net worth

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, professional football player Colton Underwood’s net worth is $1 million.

Underwood was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 14 and the lead on The Bachelor season 23. He is the first lead in Bachelor franchise history to come out as gay. He is engaged to his “best friend, teammate, and now fiancé” Jordan C. Brown.

Viewers can head to Paramount Plus to watch the finale of Beyond the Edge.

