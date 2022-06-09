When did Sierra Furtado and Alex Terranova get engaged? Latter blasts ex-fianceé for dissing him online 

Beauty and lifestyle YouTuber Sierra Furtado was blasted by her ex-fiancé Alex Terranova on Monday, June 6, after she shaded him and their prior engagement in her latest Q & A vlog.

The YouTuber couple publicly announced that they were ending their engagement in 2019 in separate videos on both of their personal channels. They got engaged back in 2017. The two dated for a total of three years, including their engagement period.

What did Sierra Furtado say about Alex Terranova?

Although Sierra Furtado didn't explicitly name Terranova in her recent vlog, her words did hold negative connotations towards her ex-fiancé in a conversation about prenuptial agreements, which could only be tied to her prior engagement. Answering a viewer's question about prenups, Furtado revealed that she had one drawn up by a lawyer for "thousands and thousands of dollars."

Sierra Furtado said:

"I just feel like they're a necessary thing and I feel like people take the subject too sensitively. This might have controversy, but I just feel like if you're a business owner, an entrepreneur, or you've started something yourself from the ground up and it's successful, you need to protect yourself."

She explained her stance on why prenups are necessary, and said that it was 'shady' if someone didn't want to sign one:

"I feel like people don't realize the prenup is for both sides, so that, if, in 10 years you do something in your career that makes you millions and millions of dollars then you're protected as well. I just feel like it can be kind of a red flag if someone doesn't want to sign one. It is a little shady if someone doesn't want to sign it because, 'What are your intentions?'"

Sierra Furtado claimed that signing a prenup doesn't hurt either party since it serves as an insurance. She illustrated her argument with a hypothetical situation where one's partner never signed their propositioned prenup and were now "trying to take all your money" during a divorce.

She clarified that she wasn't pre-empting a divorce through the prenup, saying:

"If I'm getting married, obviously I want to do it one time. That's why certain engagements have been called off in the past because I don't want to fail at my marriage...I've had someone not want to sign my prenup that I spent thousands of dollars for and it's a little shady, so definitely a definitely red flag for some people."

Alex Terranova slammed Sierra Furtado for dissing him online

Alex Terranova immediately clapped back at his ex-fiancée, putting her on blast for her uncalled-for comments that indirectly questioned his intentions during their relationship and insinuated that he had been a gold-digger. Many long-term viewers of Sierra Furtado also admitted that this wasn't the first time she had shaded Terranova in her videos.

Terranova took to his Instagram stories and Twitter to post an extensive note that elaborated on every little thing that led to the end of their three-year long courtship. Addressing the prenup accusation, he wrote:

"Didn't sign the prenup because [I] would be selling my life away to a b*tch. Forgot to mention, it defiled the meaning of marriage and was planned before we got engaged (more like four months into our relationship)...Money had nothing to do with it other than her money being hers (I never cared for)."

He also revealed that he never received credit or the due monetary compensation for his contribution towards the filming and behind-the-scenes editing of the videos on their joint vlog channel. He expressed his hurt at the fact that he "never owned something that was equally mine and hers."

He added:

"When I was presented with a prenup, her lawyers big leagued mine, but i never wanted anything other than for my future to be secured just as much as hers, which the prenup never gave me ownership rights to a channel with videos of me and my name on it."

There were several other ugly and messy aspects of the end of their engagement that Alex Terranova alleged to have been "silenced and manipulated" about, in order to protect Sierra Furtado's image. His exposé called out a number of Furtado's toxic behaviors both during their relationship and after their break-up.

