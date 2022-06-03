Why did Nicole Remy and Daniel Bochicchio call off their engagement? The Courtship star shares her story after show ended

After a fun-filled Regency Era, USA Network's The Courtship bears some unfortunate news. The lead, Nicole Remy, and the chosen final suitor, Mr. Bochicchio, have called off the engagement. Daniel got engaged to the lead in the season finale of the reality dating series. However, the former couple has now moved on from their relationship to lead their individual lives.

The Courtship has been very well received by fans since its premiere on March 6, 2022. Viewers were intrigued by the concept of it being based in Regency England, inspired by Jane Austen's novel Pride and Prejudice. 16 suitors, along with the lead, began on a quest to find love that had its share of laughter and drama along the way.

Mr. Jesse Judge and Mr. Daniel Bochicchio were the final two picks by Nicole. The former was a strong contender, however, he had to leave because the lead felt she had a special place in her heart for Daniel. The former couple has had sparks flying since the premiere, so it was only natural that viewers understood her sentiments.

The Courtship lead Nicole Remy updates viewers on her relationship with Mr. Bochicchio

After the season finale of The Courtship ended, viewers eagerly awaited an official response from either Nicole or Daniel to update them on their current status. Was marriage on the cards? Were they still together? Have they moved in? These were some of the pertinent questions fans had for the couple.

Nicole finally put all the questions and rumors to rest through an Instagram video on Thursday. She revealed that she and Daniel were not together anymore. The star opened up by stating that the two tried to make it work by spending time together and meeting their families, but the final suitor broke up with her a month after filming.

In an interview with E! News, The Courtship lead opened up about the break-up.

"A little over a month after filming, he officially broke up with me. I was heartbroken. The feelings I had for him on the show and post-filming were always the same, and I wanted nothing more than to spend my life with him, whereas Danny told me after the show wrapped that he felt differently about me, and no longer felt like I was the one."

This news didn't surprise many fans as they had already predicted the same, considering how the suitor didn't open up and express his feelings adequately. Nicole did have her doubts about Daniel throughout the season but was ready to spend the rest of her life with him because she loved him.

"You have to understand, though, that when you are dating on a show like this, relationships progress so much more quickly than they would in real life. So although I was shocked, I was over the moon when he proposed. This was all I ever wanted from the show, someone to love and spend the rest of my life with, and he offered this to me, so I gladly accepted."

Once the show wrapped filming, the former couple did try to make an effort to make their relationship work. Nicole revealed that they were constantly moving between London and New York and undertook a lot of fun adventures, with the suitor even taking part in her family's intimate moments.

However, things didn't work out well between the two as they soon broke up, with Daniel calling off the engagement, leaving The Courtship star "heartbroken,"

The suitor opened up to E! News and confessed that it was never his intention to break up or hurt her and had a great experience on the show, making new friends and realizing how wonderful of a woman Nicole is. However, reality struck him harder than he expected. The star said:

"Unfortunately the realities of modern-day life caught up to me once I got home. I know this has been a difficult journey and I'm sorry it didn't end as we all had hoped. I wish Nicole nothing but the best as we both move forward, it is what she deserves."

Looking back at her experience, The Courtship lead was sure of her choice but reliving the delicate moments made her wonder if things could've been done differently. But she firmly believes that love is around the corner for her and doesn't regret following her heart. In her video, she also thanked her ex, other suitors, and viewers for embarking on the journey with her.

